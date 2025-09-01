Carey Price's wife Angela gets bluntly honest on the possibility of Canadiens moving beau's $84,000,000 contract

Carey Price has not played since April 29, 2022, but his contract with the Montreal Canadiens is still a big topic. The goaltender is signed to an eight-year $84 million deal that carries a $10.5 million cap hit each season. It runs until the end of the 2025-26 season, even though Price has moved on from playing hockey.

With the Canadiens looking at their future, questions about what happens with his deal continue to come up.

It was the subject during an Instagram Q&A with Price’s wife, Angela. A fan asked how she would feel if Montreal moved her husband’s contract.

“Probably the same way most of Montreal would feel... But ultimately you want what’s best for the team,” Angela wrote on Monday.

Angela, who married Price in August 2013, showed both loyalty to the Canadiens and an understanding of hockey’s business side in her response.

via Instagram/@byangelaprice

Price spent his entire career with Montreal, after he got drafted at No. 5 in 2005. He won more games than any goaltender in Canadiens history, with 361 career victories. Price played 712 regular-season games over 15 seasons, posting a .917 save percentage and 49 shutouts.

His playing style and strong positioning made him one of the most reliable goaltenders of his era. The highlight of his later career came in 2021, when he helped lead Montreal to the Stanley Cup Final.

That playoff run was also the beginning of the end. Price’s knee problems became too serious to overcome, and his last five games in 2021-22 were his final appearances. He admitted that his body told him it was time to step away. Price wanted to stay healthy to enjoy life with his children after more than 15 years in net.

"I always figured that my career would come to an end when I either wasn't good enough or my body was telling me that it was time," Price said in January, via CBC. "When your body tells you, you need to do something else, kid, you better listen."

San Jose Sharks linked to Carey Price contract trade

NHL insider Marco D’Amico reported that the Montreal Canadiens may soon move Carey Price’s contract, with the San Jose Sharks as the leading option.

“I’ve heard the Canadiens would move Price to line up another trade, It’s simply a question of when,” D'Amico wrote on Sunday.

Montreal already paid Price’s $5.5 million signing bonus, which makes the deal easier for another team to take on. The Sharks, who have $19,740,832 in salary cap space, appear to be the most likely fit.

“Sources have heard the most amount of noise around the San Jose Sharks,” D’Amico wrote.

A trade would help the Canadiens gain flexibility. It would also give San Jose a way to reach the cap floor.

