Carey Price's wife Angela pens heartfelt birthday message for friend and business partner Jeff Petry's wife Julie

Habs legend Carey Price’s wife Angela and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jeff Petry’s wife Julie are close friends. They also have their own fashion apparel brand together, "Line Change."

On Sunday, Angela Price sent a heartfelt birthday message to Julie on the occasion of her 36th birthday. Angela shared a story featuring a selfie of herself and Julie in black evening outfits.

In the caption, she wrote:

“Happiest birthday to my friend @petryjules here's to another year of fun and unforgettable moments 🥂”

via Instagram /@byangelaprice

Line Change was originally co-founded in 2020 by Angela and Julie to create stylish apparel for female sports fans. The brand has partnered with teams from the NHL, PWHL, NBA, CFL, CHL, and AHL over the years, with a 10% of profits donated to charities chosen by each team.

In October 2022, they launched new collections for teams like the Seattle Kraken, Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks with proceeds supporting community programs.

Jeff Petry pens special birthday message from wife Julie

On Sunday, Jeff Petry posted a carousel of pictures on his Instagram featuring some memorable moments with his wife, Julie. The family celebrated Julie’s 36th birthday with their four kids.

In the caption, Jeff wrote:

“Happy Birthday to my incredible wife @petryjules!You’re the heart of our family and the best mom to our boys. We are so lucky to see your hard work and dedication every single day. Here’s to another great and successful year ahead!”

One of the pictures showed Julie standing with their four children in front of the birthday balloon display with gifts on the floor. Another click saw Julie walking on a city sidewalk lined with red brick buildings in a green dress.

A different image showed Julie posing with Jeff in a tuxedo at a formal event which looks like a wedding. Another of the clicks showed Julie on a groomed ski slope wearing ski gear.

One of the pictures showed Julie laughing while standing next to the "36" balloon display decorated with beige and white balloons. Jeff also posted a sweet photo showing Julie in a kitchen baking cookies with their children wearing matching striped pajamas. The last click saw Julie standing near the ice at a hockey game wearing a red Detroit Red Wings jacket holding her son.

Julie and Jeff originally met at Michigan State University in 2010. They married on July 6, 2012, five months after their engagement and graduation. The couple has four sons, Boyd, Barrett, Bowen and Blake.

