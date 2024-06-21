Carey Price's wife Angela shares "The key to CP's heart" homemade ice-cream recipe of now- defunct Haagen Dazs flavor

Habs netminder Carey Price's wife Angela shared a homemade ice cream flavor recipe called "The key of CP's heart." It's a recipe inspired by a now-discontinued Haagen Dazs flavor.

Angela Price hopped on Instagram to share the recipe with her followers. She also dropped a link where people can check out the recipe. The recipe she shared is a homemade version of the classic Haagen-Dazs honey vanilla ice cream flavor, which has been retired.

Angela also shared on her story that her favorite recipe to date is the one she learned from the ex-Habs and current Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jeff Petry.

To whip this recipe, you need the following ingredients:

11/2 cups of heavy cream

11/2 cups of whole milk

1/2 cup of your preferred honey

1/2 teaspoon of salt (which can also be lessened to 1/4 teaspoon based on one's preference)

4 large egg yolks

11/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

However, before diving into the recipe, it's important to follow some key instructions, which are available through a link Carey Price's wife shared on IG.

The ingredients come together to create a delicious homemade version of the classic Haagen-Daz honey vanilla ice cream, which is no longer available on the market.

Haagen-Dazs offers a variety of delicious ice cream flavors, ranging from classic options like vanilla, chocolates and strawberry to more unique and indulgent choices such as cookies and green tea.

Each flavor is crafted with high-quality ingredients to provide a rich and creamy taste experience for ice cream lovers.

Carey Price receives honorary Doctor of Laws degree

Last month, the University of Northern British Columbia awarded Montreal Canadiens legend Carey Price an honorary Doctor of Law degree.

According to Global News, the university recognized Price for his accomplishments in the NHL, role in inspiring Indigenous youth and philanthropic efforts in North British Columbia and across Canada.

Despite still being under contract with the Canadiens, Price has been sidelined since the 2021-22 season due to injuries. He likely played his last game on April 29, 2022, where the Montreal Canadiens beat the Florida Panthers 10-2.

"Every day I’d skate, the knee would swell up. I’d try to flush it out as best I could. I’d take anti-inflammatories but I don’t think they helped that much. I took a couple of shots to try to get through it. Those last games were a struggle," Price said (via NHL.com).

Drafted No. 5 overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2005 NHL draft, Price has been with the Habs for 15 years, posting a 361-261-79 record with an SV% of.917 in 712 games.

He has also won the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the league and is the winningest goalie in Canadiens history.

