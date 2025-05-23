  • home icon
Carolina Hurricanes berated by NHL Twitter for 0-14 ECF record since 2009: "Leafs 2.0", "Petition to ban them from playoffs"

By ARJUN B
Modified May 23, 2025 10:50 GMT
NHL: MAY 22 Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final Panthers at Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes berated by NHL Twitter for 0-14 ECF record since 2009

NHL fans berated the Carolina Hurricanes following their 5-0 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the 2024-25 Eastern Conference Finals.

The loss dropped the Hurricanes to 0-14 in Eastern Conference Final games. The Hurricanes have now lost three straight Eastern Conference Final series after being swept in 2009, 2019 and 2023.

On Twitter, the criticism was intense, with one fan comparing the Hurricanes with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who known for playoff shortcomings:

"Leafs 2.0"
Another started a petition jokingly.

"Petition to ban them from playoffs," one said on X.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"That's awful lol, legit doesn't seem possible considering that the most deserving team doesn't always win," one fan wrote.
"This is even crazier than the leafs having only 5 total goals in the last 5 game sevens." another wrote.
"They are in weakest division so easy for them to get the conf final but then they meet the real teams," one commented.
"That’s what happens when you scrape by two rounds against shit teams and end up playing a real team that shows up to play post season," another wrote.

Carolina earned the second seed in the Metropolitan Division after a tremendous regular season. But the loss puts them in a 2-0-hole heading to Florida as they try to avoid being swept out of the Conference Finals yet again.

Hurricanes HC Rod Brind'Amour on 5-0 loss to Panthers

Florida got goals from Sam Bennett, who scored twice, along with Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Gustav Forsling in a dominant performance. Sergei Bobrovsky turned aside 17 shots to earn the shutout.

On the other side, Carolina pulled Frederik Andersen after giving up four goals on 16 shots, with Pyotr Kochetkov stepping in and making four saves in relief. On the team's loss coach Rod Brind'Amour said:

“I don’t know what I was watching in the first period, that didn’t go well. The margin here is tight, you’re not going to beat this team when we’re not on the same page. I think the intentions were good, everyone was trying ... but it’s not how we do it, and it just backfired.”
Game 3 is set for Saturday in Sunrise, Florida.

