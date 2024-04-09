Carolina Hurricanes vs Boston Bruins: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Apr. 9, 2024

Carolina Hurricanes take on the Boston Bruins on Tuesday in what promises to be a battle between two key Stanley Cup contenders.

Two teams who are spearheading the league table this season with 100+ points respectively will hope to end their regular season with the highest possible position.

In what looks like a potential playoffs game, both teams will get a good idea of what they can expect from the other and maybe experiment on a tactic or two on their way.

The Bruins sit comfortably atop the Atlantic Division, while the Hurricanes are second in the Metropolitan Division, five points adrift of leaders New York Rangers.

Carolina Hurricanes vs Boston Bruins game info

Date: Tuesday, Apr. 9

Tuesday, Apr. 9 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: FuboTV

Carolina Hurricanes game preview

(49-22-7, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes hope to extend their good run of form, having beaten the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0. The Hurricanes lost 4-1 to the Boston Bruins at home, though.

Carolina Hurricanes key players and injuries

The Hurricanes go into this game and potentially the knockouts with a clean health bill.

Attacking pairing of Sebastian Aho and Jake Guentzel have been the talk of the town for them this season, contribuing 160 points between themselves.

Boston Bruins game preview

(46-17-15, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston Bruins

The Bruins are in red-hot form, coming off a 3-2 victory against the Florida Panthers. As the Bruins look to make it five wins on the trot, they will be wary of the attacking ability of the Carolina Hurricanes .

Boston Bruins key players and injuries

The Bruins will miss star players Pat Maroon, Derek Forbort, Justin Brazeau and Matthew Poitras.

Despite being affected by injury, star man David Pastranak has contributed 107 points in attack, followed by Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle who have contributed 66 and 58 points respectively.

In a big game like this one, both sides will try to keep their cards close to their chest, making for an interesting clash.