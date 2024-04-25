Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 25th 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes face off against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday night for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs. The Hurricanes have won both Game 1 and Game 2 of the best-of-seven playoff series.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Game info

Date and Time: Thursday, April 25, 2024, 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: UBS Arena, New York

TV Broadcast: ESPN+, TBS, MAX, BSSO and MSGSN

Live Streaming: Fubo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan and WNYM - The Answer 970 AM

Carolina Hurricanes game preview

The Hurricanes compiled a 52-23-7 regular season record and were second in the Metropolitan Division.

Their power play success rate is 25.0%, while their penalty kill efficiency is 66.7% in this season's playoffs. Carolina made 65 attempts on goal with a shooting percentage of 12.3%.

Carolina is considered the favorite, with moneyline odds of -161.

Carolina Hurricanes key players and injury status

Seth Jarvis has been a key player for Carolina in the playoffs, tallying three points, with one goal and two assists. Meanwhile, Brady Skjei has accumulated three points via three assists.

Frederik Anderson has a 2-0-0 record with a save percentage of .913 and a goals-against average of 2.02. Jesper Fast (upper body) is unavailable for tonight's game.

New York Islanders game preview

The Islanders lost 3-1 in Game 1 and 5-3 in Game 2 to the Hurricanes. They had a 39-27-16 record and were placed third in the Metropolitan Division.

Their power play success percentage is 33.3%, while their penalty-killing rate is 75.0% in this year's playoffs. New York attempted 46 shots with a shooting percentage of 8.7%.

The Islanders are the underdogs against the Hurricanes, with moneyline odds of +135.

New York Islanders key players and injury status

Andrew Lee has been productive for New York, contributing two points with one goal and one assist in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Kyle MacLean has netted one goal and assisted once.

Semyon Varlamov has a 0-2-2 record with an SV% of .905 and a GAA of 3.03 per game. Scott Mayfield (lower body) is sidelined.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Hurricanes to win (-161)

Tip 2: Game to have over four goals: Yes

Tip 3: Seth Jarvis to score: Yes

Tip 4: Sebastian Aho to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Islanders to beat the spread: No