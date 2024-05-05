Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | May 5, 2024

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Rangers in the Mecca of world entertainment in the Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

In the first game of round two, the Hurricanes will come in with an impressive round-one performance. The Canes beat the New York Islanders 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Rangers will be oozing confidence since their impressive series against the Washington Capitals where they beat the Capitals 4-0 in a one sided contest.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 5th

Sunday, May 5th Time: 4:30 p.m.ET

4:30 p.m.ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG.

ESPN+, MSG. Live Stream: Hulu and FuboTV (free trial)

Carolina Hurricanes game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes

The Canes who finished second in the Metropolitan Division will be hopeful to eliminate the league leaders in Rangers. The Canes side are in good form, winning three of their last four games.

Carolina Hurricanes key players and injuries

The Canes miss out on two vital players, heading into game one of round two. Defeseman Brett Pesce and Winger Jesper Fast are sidelined for the Canes due to injury.

The attacking pair of Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas have been prolific for the Canes in the playoffs, contributing 12 points collectively.

New York Rangers game preview

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Rangers

Finishing at the top of their division, the Rangers will be hopeful to show the Canes why they finished above them. The Rangers are on a six-game winning streak, which the Canes will look to snap.

New York Rangers key players and injuries

Rangers will be missing out on three vital players heading into round two - Filip Chytil, Ben Harpur and Blake Wheeler - due to injury.

Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck have been the star players in the playoffs, having scored seven and six points respectively.

As we kick off round two, it will be interesting to see which of the two teams remain in the quest for the Stanley Cup. Let's know in the comments section below.