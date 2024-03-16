Carolina Hurricanes vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 16th 2024

Two strong-looking Eastern Conference teams, the Carolina Hurricanes and the Toronto Maple Leafs, are set to face off at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Carolina has dominated away games, and Toronto has shown equally strong play at home, so the excitement for tonight's showdown has shot through the roof. So, hop on as we take a look at both these team's statistics and key players.

Date: Saturday, March 16

Saturday, March 16 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena TV Channel: Bally Sports South and Sportsnet

Bally Sports South and Sportsnet Live Stream: ESPN+, Hulu and FuboTV (free trial)

Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview

The Hurricanes enter the game with an impressive 40-20-6 record, placing them fourth in the conference. Their road dominance is evident, with an 18-11-2 record away from home. Carolina's scoring excellence is highlighted by its +45 scoring differential, having scored 219 goals while allowing 174.

Also, the Hurricanes will be boosted entering tonight's contest as they defeated the Florida Panthers 4-0 at home in their last game on March 14.

Carolina Hurricanes: Key players and Injuries

Key players to watch for the Hurricanes include Jake Guentzel, with 22 goals and 31 assists, and Andrei Svechnikov, contributing five goals and six assists in the past 10 matchups.

Despite a minor injury concern with Jack Drury listed as day-to-day, the Hurricanes are ready to bring their A-game against the Maple Leafs.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

Toronto Maple Leafs, sitting fifth in the conference with a 38-19-8 record, boasts a strong home record of 18-12-2 and an overall performance of 38-19-8. They enhance their strategic advantage by capitalizing on fewer penalties than their opponents, boasting a 20-6-1 record in such matchups.

The Leafs secured a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on the road in their last game on March 14.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Key Players and Injuries

Auston Matthews leads the Toronto Maple Leafs' charge with an outstanding 55 goals and 27 assists. In comparison, Tyler Bertuzzi's recent form, with six goals and three assists in the last 10 outings, provides additional offensive firepower.

Injuries to key players like Mitch Marner, John Klingberg and Jake Muzzin may impact Toronto's lineup.

Previous faceoff between the two teams

In their previous encounter this season, the Hurricanes emerged victorious with a 3-2 win, setting the stage for an intense rematch. With both teams showcasing strong performances in their last 10 outings, averaging over three goals per game, fans can expect an exciting and high-scoring contest on Saturday.