“Carter Hart incoming” “Hart back to Flyers”: NHL fans react as Philadelphia trades Ivan Fedotov to Columbus Blue Jackets

The Philadelphia Flyers traded Ivan Fedotov to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported the deal on Sunday, while Chris Johnston noted that Columbus will take on the goaltender's $3.275 million cap hit. However, the team will only pay $775,000 in actual salary this season. Johnston described it as a low-cost move for the Blue Jackets.Fedotov's path to the league was far from straightforward. Drafted by Philadelphia in 2015, he was unable to join the team for years because of his military service in Russia. He finally made his NHL debut in 2024 at the age of 28.In his rookie season, Fedotov appeared in 24 games, posting six wins, 13 losses and four overtime defeats. He carried a 3.15 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage. Fedotov's standout moments included a 28-save performance in a win over Nashville, and a shootout victory against Winnipeg.The Flyers' decision to trade him became a talking point among fans. Much of the conversation centered around Carter Hart, the former Philadelphia goaltender who is a free agent.

"Hart back to flyers!!" a fan said.

"Carter Hart incoming," one fan commented.

"Russian mafia in CBJ," another fan said.

Goalie Ivan Fedotov talked about his NHL dream

Ivan Fedotov was nominated for the 2024-25 Bill Masterton Trophy in April. He joined the NHL after almost a decade, so he was nominated for his perseverance and dedication to hockey.

"It's been my dream all time to play in the NHL," Fedotov said, via NHL.com.

"Every kid when he's growing up probably have a dream to play in the best league in the world. So of course it's a long way, long road for me. Finally, I'm here where I want to be."

Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said Fedotov never gave up, and praised his effort in practice and in games.

"He never gave up on his dream of playing the NHL after being drafted nearly 10 years earlier in the seventh round," Briere said.

Although Fedotov was not a finalist, the nomination recognized his path to the NHL. Columbus forward Sean Monahan won the award in June.