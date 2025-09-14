  • home icon
“Carter Hart incoming” “Hart back to Flyers”: NHL fans react as Philadelphia trades Ivan Fedotov to Columbus Blue Jackets

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Sep 14, 2025 14:29 GMT
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
NHL fans react as Flyers trade Ivan Fedotov to Blue Jackets (image credit: IMAGN)

The Philadelphia Flyers traded Ivan Fedotov to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported the deal on Sunday, while Chris Johnston noted that Columbus will take on the goaltender's $3.275 million cap hit. However, the team will only pay $775,000 in actual salary this season. Johnston described it as a low-cost move for the Blue Jackets.

Fedotov’s path to the league was far from straightforward. Drafted by Philadelphia in 2015, he was unable to join the team for years because of his military service in Russia. He finally made his NHL debut in 2024 at the age of 28.

In his rookie season, Fedotov appeared in 24 games, posting six wins, 13 losses and four overtime defeats. He carried a 3.15 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage. Fedotov's standout moments included a 28-save performance in a win over Nashville, and a shootout victory against Winnipeg.

The Flyers’ decision to trade him became a talking point among fans. Much of the conversation centered around Carter Hart, the former Philadelphia goaltender who is a free agent.

"Hart back to flyers!!" a fan said.
"Carter Hart incoming," one fan commented.
"Russian mafia in CBJ," another fan said.

Here are more fan reactions on X.

"Oh my god they’re gonna sign Carter Hart aren’t they," a fan wrote.
"Gotta make room for Carter Hart," one fan tweeted fan.
"Bigger news!!!! Bigger news!!!!!" another fan wrote.

Goalie Ivan Fedotov talked about his NHL dream

Ivan Fedotov was nominated for the 2024-25 Bill Masterton Trophy in April. He joined the NHL after almost a decade, so he was nominated for his perseverance and dedication to hockey.

“It’s been my dream all time to play in the NHL," Fedotov said, via NHL.com."Every kid when he’s growing up probably have a dream to play in the best league in the world. So of course it’s a long way, long road for me. Finally, I’m here where I want to be.”
Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said Fedotov never gave up, and praised his effort in practice and in games.

"He never gave up on his dream of playing the NHL after being drafted nearly 10 years earlier in the seventh round," Briere said.

Although Fedotov was not a finalist, the nomination recognized his path to the NHL. Columbus forward Sean Monahan won the award in June.

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
