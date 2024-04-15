"Carter Hart?" - NHL fans react as police arrest takes place during Flyers practice

Police officers made an arrest right on the ice during the Philadelphia Flyers' practice today. And considering the team's unfortunate past, the speculations ran rampant.

This incident adds to the Flyers' season of legal troubles. Carter Hart, their goaltender, was arrested when found linked to the 2018 Team Canada WJC scandal. This time, a fan got arrested during the practice session.

NHL insider Paul Jackson broke the news on X/Twitter:

"Welp, somebody just got arrested at #Flyers practice."

This tweet quickly caught the attention of NHL fans who reacted to the news.

"They caught the guy that stole a promising season LOL," one fan tweeted.

"Carter Hart?" Another fan tweeted.

"I was really hoping it was Carter Hart and that it was done while he was on the ice by the Canadian version of Detectives Briscoe and Curtis," a fan tweeted.

"They must have finally caught the guy who stole the Jagr bobbleheads," another fan tweeted.

The details surrounding the arrest remain undisclosed. The incident created intrigue and amusement for NHL fans.

"He put the skates on and showed them how to play with heart didn't he?" One fan tweeted.

"I didn’t think they had any other members of the 2018 Canadian WJ team on their roster," another fan tweeted.

"So what? Thats a normal day in Philly," A fan tweeted.

Philadelphia Flyers still hopeful after defeating the Devils 1-0

The Philadelphia Flyers are determined to block out distractions and focus solely on their performance as they cling to slim playoff hopes. Coach John Tortorella shared the team's plans for the upcoming games:

“We’re not going to look at the scoreboard,” coach John Tortorella said. “Maybe some people do. I’m not.”

Travis Konecny's short-handed goal secured a crucial 1-0 victory, keeping the Flyers' postseason dreams alive. With playoffs within reach, the team is hopeful despite challenges, including goalie issues and off-ice controversies.

“It was just getting back to believing,” Konecny said. “We know where we're at. We talk in the room about as long as we go home after the last three and say we gave it our best shot, it's all you can do. You can feel it in the room right now. Guys want to prove we should be in the spot we're at.”

“I’m just glad they showed who they are,” Tortorella said. “They’ve been that all year long.”

As the Flyers face an uncertain offseason, they focus on learning from mistakes and securing a win over the Capitals next.

