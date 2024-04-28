Casey DeSmith injury: Insider reveals big blow regarding Canucks goaltender's availability for Game 4

With starting netminder Thatcher Demko already sidelined, the Vancouver Canucks find themselves facing a potential goaltending dilemma ahead of Game 4 against Nashville Predators.

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, Casey DeSmith is not going to start Game Four against the Predators,

Sources say Arturs Silovs starts Game 4 for #Canucks. Casey DeSmith is injured. Can’t make it up for Vancouver. Three different starting goalies in four games versus #preds

According to Rick Dhaliwal, an NHL insider, there are concerns surrounding Casey DeSmith's health, he also revealed that the injury is not related to the hit with McCarron.

"Silovs is starting tonight. DeSmith is hurt and his injury is not related to McCarron hit in game 3." Dhaliwal tweeted.

Now this is really a slippery situation for Vancouver Canucks, and things can go wrong at any moment. They are currently leading the series 2-1 but the Predators can level the lead with just a single win. And it will prove to be fatal for Canucks' Stanley Cup hopes as they have a doubtful goaltending scene. Their confidence might dwindle and the same will benefit Predators.

Canucks' Casey DeSmith is catching spotlight with his first win in the playoffs against Nashville Predators

Backup goalie Casey DeSmith secured his first postseason victory, aiding the Vancouver Canucks in reclaiming home-ice advantage with a 2-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Friday. DeSmith's 29 saves anchored the victory, marking a pivotal moment for him and the team.

Reflecting on his performance, Casey DeSmith expressed gratitude for the timely win, acknowledging the disappointment from previous games.

"Couldn't come at a better time," DeSmith said (via NHL.com). "I was really disappointed with the result the other night. I thought the team played great the other night and didn't get the result they deserved. Tonight, I thought we really brought it and we earned that one. So, it means a lot."

Key contributions came from J.T. Miller, who netted a power-play goal and assisted, alongside Brock Boeser's game-winning power-play goal. Quinn Hughes provided two crucial assists. Despite Luke Evangelista's late goal for Nashville, DeSmith stood firm, denying further scoring opportunities.

Vancouver's resilience was evident as they capitalized on limited shots, going two for three on the power play while nullifying Nashville's five advantages. The Predators faced challenges breaking through the Canucks' defense and struggled on the power play.

The victory not only propelled Vancouver ahead in the series but also showcased their ability to overcome obstacles, setting the stage for an intense Game 4.