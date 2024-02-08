"Caught admiring his pass": Fans react to Jake McCabe livid at referee for no-call against play that left him bleeding

In the Maple Leafs-Dallas Stars game on Wednesday, fans reacted to Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe receiving a late hit from Stars forward Mason Marchment in the second period. As tempers flared, McCabe ended up with an injured nose, looking peeved.

A collision occurred along the sideline when McCabe and Marchment crossed paths. Mccabe was giving a backpass and following that, leading to a sudden, painful collision with Marchment, leaving him bleeding.

Fans blamed McCabe for his injury. While McCabe was not expecting the hit, some suggested that inadequate alertness on the player's part caused it.

Fans voiced their opinions on the incident, with one tweeting:

"Caught admiring his pass"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

The heated moment didn't go unnoticed, with Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe expressing his discontent with referees as the period concluded. Despite the setback, the Leafs secured a hard-fought 5-4 victory over the Stars.

John Tavares, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews and William Nylander, who netted two crucial goals, starred for the Leafs.

Jake McCabe's current season and journey through the NHL

Jake McCabe has always been reliable on defense throughout his career. He hit the ice in 43 games this season, pocketing four goals and setting up 13. Don't let these moderate numbers fool you - it's his defense that truly shines.

McCabe's hockey journey started in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and led him to the NHL. The Buffalo Sabres picked him in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft. Post his victorious time at the University of Wisconsin, he entered the NHL in 2014, impressing with his strong gameplay.

He kept enhancing his game, winning a long-term deal with the Sabres in 2016. McCabe upped the bar, boosting his assists and points in the 2016-17 season. Even with hurdles like the NHL hold owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, McCabe kept focus on his game.

The year 2021 marked a new start for Jake McCabe, switching to the Chicago Blackhawks before moving on to the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2023. During his hockey career, he has been a trustworthy defender, adjusting to teams and giving his best.