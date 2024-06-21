Medicine Hat Tigers' Cayden Lindstrom is one of the top prospects for the upcoming NHL draft. The player has been linked with the Montreal Canadiens for quite some time now, who hold the fifth overall pick this year.

While speaking to Mark Masters of TSN, Lindstrom opened up about his hopes of getting a call from the Habs. The player has already had dinner with the club’s management at the NHL draft combine and seems eager to kick off his big league journey in Montreal.

“That would be a cool place to go,” Lindstrom said. “I’ve done a couple of interviews with media in Montreal. They make it sound like an unbelievable place. Their fans are crazy, obviously.”

Trending

When asked if his personality would fit in a ‘Canadian market’ with all the pressure associated with playing for such a famous team, Lindstrom mentioned that he feels ready for the challenge:

“I’ve heard a lot about how there’s a lot of spotlight and media, but I think I can handle it. I really like the bright lights, the loud crowds. I think it motivates me more than anything.”

Cayden Lindstrom has been a multi-sport athlete

During the interview, Mark Masters asked Lindstrom to share something about himself that fans might not be aware of. In response, the player explained that he has been a multi-sport athlete since he was about 14 years old.

“I guess I've been a multi-sport athlete for quite a long time,” Cayden Lindstrom said. “I grew up playing, like, different sports. I played a bit of basketball. I played baseball as my second sport. Soccer, I played a lot of soccer. I golfed. I boxed a lot.”

When asked why he ultimately chose hockey, Lindstrom said that he liked hockey best because he felt it was the hardest sport of them all. He referred to the speed and intensity of the game, which made it so competitive.

Masters also asked Lindstrom about his experiences at dinners with representatives from Montreal, Utah and Columbus. When asked if he faced any tough questions, Lindstrom responded that the dinners were quite casual and relaxed. He said that the more serious and unusual questions came during the interviews at the combine.

With the NHL draft inching closer, it remains to be seen where Cayden Lindstrom will ultimately find his home in the league.