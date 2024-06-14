NBA great Charles Barkley recently met NHL HOF Wayne Gretzky while attending Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday. 'Chuck' was in awe of the hockey icon and fanboyed over Gretzky in front of top NHL draft prospects Macklin Celebrini, Cayden Lindstrom, Zeev Buium, and Artyom Levshunov, who were also in the room.

Charles Barkley was visibly excited to meet Wayne Gretzky and expressed his admiration for the NHL legend. Chuck mentioned that he watched Gretzky play as a child and thought he was great.

“You're Wayne Gretzky? I used to watch you when I was a little kid. You were great. [Turning to the draft prospects in the room] I used to watch him when I was a little kid. He's amazing,” said Charley Barkley.

Gretzky in turn responded warmly to Barkley. The NHL great said that he watches Barkley on TV now and that their admiration is mutual:

“I watch you now on TV all the time, so it all evened out.”

Barkley then turned to the young draft prospects, praising them and pointing out how fortunate they were to meet someone as legendary as Gretzky. He encouraged them to take advantage of the moment, calling Gretzky a friend and mentioning that he used to watch Gretzky on black-and-white television.

“I used to watch you when I was a little kid. It was in black and white. I've never seen you in color,” Barkley joked.

Fans react to Charles Brakley fanboying Wayne Gretzky

The clip of Charley Barkley fanboying Gretzky has since been making rounds on the internet. Fans were quick to react to the video, and many found the exchange heartwarming. They praised Bakley for his candid comments and urged TNT to bring him to their NHL crew.

Fan reactions on X/Twitter:

“Protect Charles Barkley at all costs....hell, put him on TNT with Biz and Gretz!”

“This was sweet to watch. Both so humble,” commented one fan.

“He needs to be on the TNT hockey crew! 😊,” wrote another user.

Some fans pointed out that Wayne Gretzky is only a couple of years older than Chuck. They found it hilarious that Barkley mentioned watching Gretzky as a “kid.”

“And Chuck is only 2 years younger than Wayne 😆”

“They're basically the same age 🤣🤣🤣,” quipped another user.

The clip was originally part of a larger video featuring NHL draft prospects Macklin Celebrini, Cayden Lindstrom, Zeev Buium, and Artyom Levshunov who were invited for a behind-the-scenes look at Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers.