Charles Barkley predicts Connor McDavid's Oilers vs Auston Matthews' Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Final, names favorite to wipe Canada's 32-year drought

Charles Barkley shared his 2025 Stanley Cup playoff picks on NHL on TNT. He believes two Canadian teams will reach the Final. Barkley picked the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs, and he chose the Oilers to win the Stanley Cup.

Ad

In a discussion with host Liam McHugh on Saturday’s NHL on TNT broadcast. McHugh asked about the Oilers vs. Kings series.

“Four years straight. The Oilers have won every time,” Barkley said. “They’re gonna win again this year.”

McHugh noted that the Kings are strong at home. Barkley replied:

"That doesn't matter. Oilers have McDavid, yes. And my man, Leon Draisaitl, [two of the best players in the world.]

Ad

Trending

The Leafs have won only one playoff series since 2004, and they last won the Stanley Cup in 1967. So, McHugh brought up the Leafs’ past playoff struggles, but Barkley stayed confident.

“This is their year,” he said.

Barkley finished his bracket by picking an all-Canadian Final. McHugh mentioned that no Canadian team has won the Stanley Cup in 32 years. Responding to this, Barkley said:

"Yeah, but we haven't gotten there. They're gonna get there. They're gonna stick it to us this year because of the tariffs."

Ad

Charles Barkley sang part of “O Canada” on air and picked the Oilers as Stanley Cup winners. The Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 last year, missing the Stanley Cup by one goal.

"O Canada, our home and brave land. An-all Canadian final. And the Stanley Cup champion? - The Edmonton Oilers," Barkley said. "I'mma tell you why I'm taking them - 2 years ago the Panthers lost, came back and won it. Oilers lost it last year, they're gonna come back and win it this year. Same scenario."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Charles Barkley's picks in each round of playoffs

The Oilers finished third in the Pacific Division with 101 points. They face the Kings in Round 1. The Leafs finished first in the Atlantic Division with 108 points. They face the Senators in Round 1.

Here's Charles Barkley's picks:

Western Conference:

Jets to beat the Blues, then lose to the Avalanche

The Avalanche beat the Stars, reach the Conference Final

The Golden Knights to beat the Wild

The Oilers beat the Kings, then beat Vegas

The Oilers beat the Avalanche, reach the Stanley Cup Final

Ad

Eastern Conference:

The Leafs to beat the Senators

Tampa beats Florida, then loses to the Leafs

The Capitals to beat the Canadiens

The Hurricanes to beat the Devils, then lose to the Capitals

The Leafs to beat the Capitals, reach the Stanley Cup Final

Charles Barkley thinks McDavid and Matthews will lead their teams deep. He wants to see Canada win even though no Canadian team has won the Cup since the Canadiens in 1993.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama