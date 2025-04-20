Charles Barkley predicts Connor McDavid's Oilers vs Auston Matthews' Maple Leafs Stanley Cup Final, names favorite to wipe Canada's 32-year drought

Charles Barkley shared his 2025 Stanley Cup playoff picks on NHL on TNT. He believes two Canadian teams will reach the Final. Barkley picked the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs, and he chose the Oilers to win the Stanley Cup.
In a discussion with host Liam McHugh on Saturday’s NHL on TNT broadcast. McHugh asked about the Oilers vs. Kings series.
“Four years straight. The Oilers have won every time,” Barkley said. “They’re gonna win again this year.”
McHugh noted that the Kings are strong at home. Barkley replied:
"That doesn't matter. Oilers have McDavid, yes. And my man, Leon Draisaitl, [two of the best players in the world.]
The Leafs have won only one playoff series since 2004, and they last won the Stanley Cup in 1967. So, McHugh brought up the Leafs’ past playoff struggles, but Barkley stayed confident.
“This is their year,” he said.
Barkley finished his bracket by picking an all-Canadian Final. McHugh mentioned that no Canadian team has won the Stanley Cup in 32 years. Responding to this, Barkley said:
"Yeah, but we haven't gotten there. They're gonna get there. They're gonna stick it to us this year because of the tariffs."
Charles Barkley sang part of “O Canada” on air and picked the Oilers as Stanley Cup winners. The Oilers lost to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 last year, missing the Stanley Cup by one goal.
"O Canada, our home and brave land. An-all Canadian final. And the Stanley Cup champion? - The Edmonton Oilers," Barkley said. "I'mma tell you why I'm taking them - 2 years ago the Panthers lost, came back and won it. Oilers lost it last year, they're gonna come back and win it this year. Same scenario."
Charles Barkley's picks in each round of playoffs
The Oilers finished third in the Pacific Division with 101 points. They face the Kings in Round 1. The Leafs finished first in the Atlantic Division with 108 points. They face the Senators in Round 1.
Here's Charles Barkley's picks:
Western Conference:
- Jets to beat the Blues, then lose to the Avalanche
- The Avalanche beat the Stars, reach the Conference Final
- The Golden Knights to beat the Wild
- The Oilers beat the Kings, then beat Vegas
- The Oilers beat the Avalanche, reach the Stanley Cup Final
Eastern Conference:
- The Leafs to beat the Senators
- Tampa beats Florida, then loses to the Leafs
- The Capitals to beat the Canadiens
- The Hurricanes to beat the Devils, then lose to the Capitals
- The Leafs to beat the Capitals, reach the Stanley Cup Final
Charles Barkley thinks McDavid and Matthews will lead their teams deep. He wants to see Canada win even though no Canadian team has won the Cup since the Canadiens in 1993.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama