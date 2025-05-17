Charles Barkley's Maple Leafs Game 6 prediction comes true; NBA legend also predicted Oilers to become 2025 Stanley Cup champs

Charles Barkley’s Game 6 prediction about the Toronto Maple Leafs came true. On episode 563 of Spittin’ Chiclets, the NBA legend talked hockey.

Ad

Before Game 6, Barkley predicted the Maple Leafs to beat the Florida Panthers and force a Game 7.

"They’re (Maple Leafs) gonna win tonight," Barkley said. "It’s going back to Toronto for Game 7.

"I’m not sure what happened the other night—that was just bad, bad. But we’re (Leafs) gonna win Game 6 tonight. My boy—Auston Matthews—is gonna score. They’re (Panthers) gonna get blown out. The Leafs are going win with a blowout."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Maple Leafs completely dominated the Panthers on Friday at Amerant Bank Arena and secured a 2-0 shutout win.

Joseph Woll made 22 saves in the win, registering a first postseason shutout in a victory. Auston Matthews scored the first goal at 6:20 in the third period with Mitch Marner's assist. Max Pacioretty added the second goal at 14:17, scoring on a setup from forward Bobby McMann.

Toronto blocked 31 shots compared to the Panthers' 10 and killed all four Florida power plays. The win tied the series, forcing a Game 7 on Sunday.

Ad

Barkley also picked the Edmonton Oilers to win the 2025 Stanley Cup. Spittin’ Chiclets shared a video of Barkley in a post on X saying:

"The cup is going back to Canada plain and simple… Go Oilers."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Barkley added that he still believed the cup would return to Canada. In June 1993, the Canadiens won the Stanley Cup with a win over Los Angeles Kings in Game 5, maarking the last time a Canadian team won the Cup.

With the Oilers advancing and the Leafs forcing Game 7, both his predictions are still alive.

Auston Matthews praised goalie Woll for Maple Leafs' Game 6 win

Auston Matthews helped the Toronto Maple Leafs win Game 6 with a key goal in the third period, giving Toronto a 1-0 lead. He said that he was proud of how the team stayed focused and worked together.

Ad

“The willingness to grind through 60 minutes like that in a tight game (is a the most proud part of the game)," Matthews said, talking about team's play.

Matthews praised goalie Joseph Woll for his strong strong shutout play.

“(Woll) made some big saves," Matthews said. "I thought we competed hard and obviously broke through in the third. We gritted it out. Really proud of all the guys in the room from top to bottom. We stuck together. There’s a lot of noise on the outside, but the main focus is on the 20-plus guys in the room every day playing for one another."

Matthews also became the second Maple Leafs captain with his game-winning goal to do so in an elimination game. Previously, former Leafs captain Darryl Sittler did so in 1976.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama