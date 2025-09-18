Charlie Coyle pens long-time pending farewell message to Bruins after 7-year stint with hometown franchise

Charlie Coyle pens long-awaited farewell message to Boston Bruins after he was dealt to the Colorado Avalanche at the trade deadline. In June, the Avalanche traded him again, sending him to the Columbus Blue Jackets.Now, six months removed from being moved by the Bruins, Coyle shared a heartfelt farewell to the Original Six franchise through his Instagram account. Coyle shared a photo of himself in a Bruins jersey and left an emotional message, writing:&quot;I can’t feel anything other than grateful &amp; fortunate to have played for the Boston Bruins for 6 years. It fulfilled a lifelong dream to be able to wear the Bruins sweater &amp; play at home in front of all my family &amp; friends.&quot;There are so many different people to thank who helped shape me &amp; get me to where I am, who gave me the opportunity, and those who cheered me on &amp; supported me throughout. I owe a lot - but just know I appreciate &amp; thank you all!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCoyle made countless great memories during his time in Boston. He appeared in 452 games, recording 96 goals and 230 points, for the Bruins. Last season, he split time between the Avalanche and Bruins, finishing with 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 83 games.Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell on acquiring Charlie CoyleBlue Jackets general manager Don Waddell shared his excitement about bringing Charlie Coyle. He called him a valuable addition on and off the ice. He also highlighted Coyle’s experience, size, and versatility as a two-way player. Waddell said:&quot;We really wanted to get him... On face-offs, we wanted to get a righty. Big body, plays a 200-foot game, both ends of the ice, very responsible. So, we've been looking for that right-shot guy all summer, so when that opportunity came up, we had a jump on it.” The Blue Jackets will kick off their preseason on Sunday against the St. Louis Blues and begin the regular season on October 9 against the Nashville Predators.