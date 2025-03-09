Charlie Coyle's wife Danielle reacts to Boston Bruins’ emotional parting message for forward after his trade to Colorado

Bruins forward Charlie Coyle was traded from Boston to the Colorado Avalanche for Casey Mittelstadt on deadline day. Following the trade, the Bruins official Instagram handle posted a moving farewell message for their beloved player.

Charlie Coyle’s wife Danielle shared the post on her Instagram stories on Saturday. In the caption, she added a teary-eyed emoji and a yellow heart.

via Instagram /@daniellegcoyle

In the original post, the Bruins bid farewell to Coyle, his wife and their daughter and thanked the forward for his contributions to the team city and community.

“Charlie, for the last six years you made your hometown proud and became a pillar of our community. Thank you for everything you have done for our team, our city, and New England. We wish you, Danielle, and Lilia all the best moving forward,” read the caption of the post.

Coyle was in his fifth season with the Boston Bruins and had 15 goals and seven assists in 64 games before the trade. He is in the fifth year of a six-year contract and will become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

In exchange for Coyle, the Bruins received Mittelstadt, a forward prospect, and a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo boarded the same flight after trade from Boston

Charlie Coyle’s now-former teammate Brandon Carlo was also traded from Boston and will now be starting his career with the Maple leafs in Toronto. While speaking to the media on Saturday, Coyle shared that he ended up on the same flight with Carlo due to an upcoming game between Colorado and Toronto.

“It's just funny how it works sometimes. He's your teammate, one of your good friends, and the next night, you're playing against them in the corners with them and going at it,” he said. [H/T Yahoo Sports]

“I mean, it kind of helped in a way, when things change like that. His family's home in Boston, my dad was home in Boston, you kind of have that shared change, I guess, going on, and you kind of talk through it together when in the airport and sitting on the same plane together.”

Charlie Coyle mentioned that he felt it was helpful to have someone going through a similar transition. He shared that they talked through the emotions of being traded, which made the situation feel a little easier to process.

