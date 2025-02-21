Charlie McAvoy drops four-word message ahead of Canada vs USA 4 Nations final after getting out of hospital

Team USA defenseman Charlie McAvoy shared a message before the 4 Nations Face-Off final against Canada. B/R Open Ice posted his Instagram story on X after getting discharged from the hospital. In the photo, McAvoy was driving while Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd played on the music system.

McAvoy wrote a special message:

"Free as a bird." with the American flag and salute emoji.

McAvoy has played a key role in Team USA’s last game against Canada. He delivered a hard hit on Connor McDavid. USA forward Matthew Tkachuk called it a "message-sending moment."

Following the hit, Team USA forward Jake Guentzel scored a goal. They followed it up with a goal in the second and another by Guentzel in the third period, helping Team USA win 3-1 by stopping Canada’s offense. Earlier, they had defeated Finland 6-1, so their win over Canada helped Team USA secure a spot in the championship final. Now the Boston final game will be a rematch of the heated game.

On the other hand, Charlie McAvoy is out of the tournament due to an infection. He injured his right shoulder against Finland. After returning to Boston, his pain got worse. Doctors found an infection and an AC joint injury. He had a procedure on Tuesday and is receiving IV antibiotics.

McAvoy's return date is unknown. Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco said McAvoy will be out for now. Jordan Oesterle will likely replace him in Boston’s lineup.

Charlie McAvoy’s teammate Matthew Tkachuk on Team USA’s pride before 4 Nations Final

Charlie McAvoy's teammate Matthew Tkachuk expects a great atmosphere at TD Garden for the 4 Nations Face-Off final. He believes it will be even better than the Bell Centre game against Canada on Saturday.

Tkachuk talked about what Team USA is playing for.

"The millions of people supporting us," Tkachuk said, per NHL.com.

Tkachuk mentioned past generations, future players, and kids watching at home. He called representing the country a great honor.

"Obviously, wearing the jersey, representing your country is such an incredible honor and what we play for, but the opportunity we have Thursday, tomorrow, is something I don't think we thought was possible in what we can create." Tkachuk said.

When asked why this game has become so important, Tkachuk talked about national pride.

"I think that the country is seeing how much pride this team takes in being Americans and representing this country," Tkachuk said.

Tkachuk made it clear that the Team USA is fully prepared for the game. However, there are defensive concerns with Charlie McAvoy out of the lineup.

