Charlie McAvoy injury: Bruins get hopeful update on star D-man's return amid dwindling playoff chances

Boston Bruins star defenseman Charlie McAvoy participated in a full-capacity during Monday's practice. It was the first time he's done so since suffering a shoulder injury while playing for Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

The physical blueliner underwent surgery to clean out an infection caused by a significant shoulder injury, which he suffered after being shoved into the post by Joel Armia of Team Finland. He had the procedure done on Feb. 18, which marks six weeks of being sidelined.

McAvoy has missed 24 games this season and Boston has struggled mightily in his absence. The Bruins particularly fell apart in the aftermath of the trade deadline, losers of eight consecutive games and rapidly dropped down the standings. The team desperately needs his presence and skillset back in the lineup.

Boston coach Joe Sacco provided an update on McAvoy following Monday's practice. The video was shared on YouTube by the Bruins.

"Well, Charlie's, uh, if you saw today, he's out of the red jersey," Sacco said. "He was into a black jersey, which is the next step in his progression. Um, you know, today was able to start some initial contact with the group. Um, still have no timeline on his return yet, but, uh, obviously it's exciting. We had him back on the road trip for a portion of the road trip, and then here today in practice, joining us in a more competitive environment."

McAvoy is in the third season of an eight-year $76,000,000 contract signed with the Bruins in 2021. Despite all of the changes to the roster, he figures to be a key piece of the long-term vision in Boston.

Charlie McAvoy was not playing his best before injury

Charlie McAvoy was having a down season before going through his scary injury incident at the 4 Nations.

He has produced only 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) through 50 games. It's a large drop off from the 47, 52 and 56 points he amassed during the three previous campaigns. McAvoy was also an even rating, marking the first time in his NHL career that he hasn't been a positive in the plus-minus category.

McAvoy's next chance to return is on Tuesday when the Boston Bruins host the Washington Capitals. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at TD Garden.

