Charlie McAvoy reflects on his 4 Nations Face-Off tourney, injury scare & recovery in heartfelt post

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy shared his thoughts on the 4 Nations Face-Off and his injury in an Instagram post. He posted photos from the tournament, including one where he stood for the national anthem with Team USA.

McAvoy had a big moment in the game against Canada, delivering a hard hit on Connor McDavid. Seconds after that hit, Jake Guentzel scored for Canada to tie the game 1-1. And by the end of the third period, USA had defeated Canada 3-1.

McAvoy called playing in the tournament an honor and said he enjoyed every moment.

"Hard to put into words the events and emotions of the last two weeks. First off, being able to play in the 4 nations and wear the @usahockey jersey again was such an incredible honor.

"What an amazing group it was to be a part of and I truly enjoyed every second of the time spent in Montreal, getting to play and experience something so special."

After returning to Boston, Charlie McAvoy faced a health issue. He developed an infection in his right shoulder and spent four days in the hospital. He thanked the Massachusetts General Hospital staff for their care, mentioning several doctors and nurses.

"After getting back to Boston, things unfortunately took a scary turn with my injury and I had to spend four days in the hospital, being treated for infection. I want to thank all the incredible people at @massgeneral for taking such great care of me.

"The team of Doctors ... the nurses, and all the amazing staff that treated me with such special care. I am so grateful for you all."

McAvoy is now recovering but is out indefinitely due to his shoulder injury and infection. The Bruins will miss him as they push for the playoffs. He ended his post by thanking everyone for their support and said he hopes to return soon.

United States lost to Canada in 4 Nations finals with Charlie McAvoy absent from the lineup

The United States lost 3-2 in overtime to Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off final. Connor McDavid scored the winning goal at 8:18 of overtime.

Without Charlie McAvoy, the U.S. defense faced troubles. Brady Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson scored, with Auston Matthews assisting both goals. Sam Bennett tied the game for Canada in the second period.

Jordan Binnington made 31 saves, stopping Matthews in overtime. The U.S. defense missed Charlie McAvoy, especially when Canada controlled play late.

This loss extends the US's drought, as their last win was the 1996 World Cup of Hockey.

