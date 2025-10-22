Charlie McAvoy's wife Kiley pens 5-word reaction to Brad Marchand receiving a warm welcome at TD Garden

This week, Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand made an emotional return to TD Garden in his first game back in Boston since being traded this past summer after 16 seasons with the Bruins.

The 37-year-old winger was honored with a standing ovation and a tribute video midway through the first period featuring highlights from his 2011 Stanley Cup win and long tenure as team captain. Marchand tapped his chest and waved to the crowd as chants of “Mar-chy!” echoed through the arena.

His former former teammate and close friend Charlie McAvoy’s wife Kiley McAvoy later reposted a photo of Marchand during the tribute from the Bruins’ official Instagram account on her story with the caption:

“The best of the best ❤️.”

via Instagram /@kileymcavoy

On the ice, the Panthers scored early just over a minute into the first period when Mackie Samoskevich converted on the power play, a penalty Marchand had drawn only 33 seconds into the game. A.J. Greer extended Florida’s lead midway through the second as the visitors went up 2-0. Pavel Zacha then cut the deficit for Boston with a goal at 2:46 and Elias Lindholm followed up less than two minutes later on the power play to tie it 2-2.

But midway through the frame Panthers' Eetu Luostarinen, assisted by Marchand, restored the 3-2 lead. With the Bruins net empty in the dying minutes Morgan Geekie equalized and under 30 seconds remaining, Carter Verhaeghe’s shot deflected off Boston defenseman Andrew Peeke and trickled into the net handing the Panthers a 4-3 victory and ending their four-game losing streak. Marchand finished with two assists in his return while former teammates embraced him postgame at center ice.

Brad Marchand opens up on emotional return to TD Garden

It was during the first TV timeout in the first period that TD Garden played a touching video montage honoring Brad Marchand’s 16 seasons in Boston. The crowd erupted in a prolonged standing ovation and Marchand appeared visibly emotional wiping away tears as fans chanted his name.

After the game, he explained that the tribute had deeply affected him.

“I knew it was going to hit me the way it did,” he said. “I’m so grateful for the moment and very appreciative for what the Bruins did, and the love and support the fans have shown me, not just tonight, but throughout my entire career here.”

Marchand reflected on how much he loved representing Boston describing the city as hardworking and passionate.

“I always loved playing here, loved putting the jersey on and wearing my heart on my sleeve. It’s a hard-working city and people appreciate that. I love the fans here. They’re special. They’re an incredible group.”

He concluded by saying how he was thankful for everything the team and the fanbase had given him over the years.

