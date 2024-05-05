As reported by the Sun-Times, the Chicago Blackhawks, along with the White Sox and Bulls, are set to part ways with NBC Sports Chicago upon the expiration of their current agreement in October.

Originally slated to join Stadium, owned by White Sox and Bulls chairman Jerry Reinsdorf with a net worth of $2.1 Billion (according to Forbes) and headquartered in the United Center, new reports from The Athletic suggest a change in plans. Instead, the teams are now ready to collaborate with Standard Media Group, a Nashville-based company, to establish a new network.

Sta͏ndard Media Group will facilitate the creation of this network, which will be accessible over the air ͏and through par͏tnerships with cable and stre͏aming se͏rvices͏. While so͏urces rema͏in͏ uncon͏firmed͏ regarding this shi͏ft, ͏the move͏ marks a departure from the anti͏cipated transition of Stadium into a reg͏ional͏ spo͏rts network, potentially offering direct-to-consumer services through its exist͏ing platform.

Reinsdorf's acquisition of majority control of Stadium in the spring of last year initiated this strategic maneuver, following Sinclair Broadcast Group's original collaboration in launching the platform back in 2017. As Sinclair shifted its focus, relinquishing Stadium, Reinsdorf sought to leverage the platform's potential for his teams.

This transition reflects a broader trend in regional sports networks, with NBC Sports Chicago becoming the latest to depart from NBC's network stable. Other networks, like NBC Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Washington, transformed due to shifts in ownership and branding.

Yet, the challenge for the new network lies in securing distribution partnerships with major providers such as Comcast and DirecTV. Historically, such providers have placed regional sports networks on higher programming tiers, potentially limiting market penetration.

However, collaboration with over-the-air partners, like Wiegel Broadcasting in Chicago, could alleviate these hurdles, echoing a resurgence of sports television on OTA channels.

Record NHL Attendance: Florida Panthers and Chicago Blackhawks Lead Surge in 2023-24 Season

The NHL's 2023-24 season saw a record attendance of 22.9 million fans, up 1.9% from the previous year. Notably, the Panthers topped the league with an 11.7% increase at Amerant Bank Arena, while the Chicago Blackhawks followed closely with a 9.7% surge at United Center.

The Hurricanes also thrived, boasting a 9.5% attendance rise. However, the Jets experienced a 4% decline at Canada Life Center, and the Capitals saw a 3.9% drop at Capital One Arena. The league anticipates a future overall attendance boost with the introduction of a new franchise in Utah, replacing the Coyotes' smaller venue.

Chicago Blackhawks' Entry-Level Contract Strategy

The Blackhawks' strategy of burning entry-level contract years, exemplified by Lukas Reichel's upcoming modest deal, reflects GM Kyle Davidson's unconventional approach.

By accelerating entry-level deals, players like Reichel enter second contract negotiations with less NHL experience, resulting in more affordable contracts for the team.

While disappointing play may prompt smaller raises, this method aligns with Davidson's vision of optimizing cap spending. With fewer years on entry-level contracts, the Chicago Blackhawks can navigate future salary negotiations more efficiently.