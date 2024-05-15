Chicago Blackhawks issues strongly-worded statement over recent sexual assault allegations

The Chicago Blackhawks released a statement addressing an action filed on Tuesday by a former contractor named Nina Sanders alleging fraud and sexual harassment against the team.

Sanders claimed that in 2022, she experienced harassment from a Blackhawks employee, alleging that he made sexual advances, touched her without permission and sent unsolicited "sexually explicit videos of himself" via Snapchat.

In their statement, the Blackhawks said:

“The Chicago Blackhawks have a zero tolerance policy for misconduct and take allegations of harassment in the workplace very seriously.”

Upon learning of Sanders’ accusations, the team immediately conducted a thorough investigation.

"Based on the information available to us, we found insufficient evidence to substantiate her claims. Of note, the persons identified by Ms. Sanders in your question are not, and have never been, independent contractors with nor employees of the Chicago Blackhawks.”

Sanders was hired by the team to help improve relationships with the Native American community. Her lawsuit also alleges that she reported two other incidents involving women being groped by men working with the Blackhawks at team events.

Chicago Blackhawks provide statement regarding Ms. Sanders' work contract

The Chicago Blackhawks issued a statement to CBS Chicago regarding the work contract of Ms. Nina Sanders. She assisted the organization's Native American efforts from 2020 to 2023 as an independent contractor.

The team stated that Ms. Sanders was one of many partners and advisors brought on in a support role to assist with specific initiatives in partnership with the Sac & Fox Nation and other Native communities.

While the Blackhawks valued the consulting relationship with Ms. Sanders, they noted there were operational issues in her work. The team also received feedback from external partners stating that they no longer wished to collaborate with Sanders.

As a result, when her contract was up for renewal in June 2023, the Blackhawks made an effort to extend it. But the Blackhawks outlined very specific deliverables aligned with the work and responsibilities needed for the upcoming season.

Initially, Ms. Sanders agreed to the new contract terms. However, she opted against renewing her contract.

"After contract negotiations dissolved, Ms. Sanders shared her frustrations with the organization over the working relationship, and introduced noted allegations, none of which had been shared by Ms. Sanders at any time during her engagement with the Chicago Blackhawks.”

“Notably, shortly prior to her contract ending, Ms. Sanders shared correspondence with Chicago Blackhawks executives, praising the organization for their efforts with Native American communities alongside the leaders responsible for that work."

To clarify, the Blackhawks stated that they have maintained working relationships with members of the Sac & Fox Nation for over 10 years. This long-standing relationship is what ultimately led to the formal partnership discussions with the Sac & Fox Nation that kicked off in 2020.