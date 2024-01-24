Chicago Blackhawks player Boris Katchouk comments on Hockey Canada investigation

In light of recent developments in the Hockey Canada sexual assault investigation, Boris Katchouk, a player associated with the Chicago Blackhawks, has opened up about the situation. When asked about the reported charges pending in the case, Katchouk chose not to comment directly but emphasized his lack of involvement and his full cooperation with the ongoing proceedings.

Boris Katchouk didn't have a comment on the reported charges pending in the Hockey Canada case. "I haven't been involved, I wasn't involved, and I fully cooperated with everything that's been going on."

A look at the June 2018 incident

The investigation stems from a lawsuit filed in April 2022, wherein a woman accused the Canadian Hockey League and eight unidentified CHL players, including members of the Canada U20 Men’s Junior Hockey Team, of sexual assault. The incident allegedly occurred in a London, Ontario hotel room following an event in June 2018.

The woman, who chose not to disclose the names of the players involved, claimed to have met them at a bar during the Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event.

According to the lawsuit, John Doe 1, one of the players, bought her drinks, and she eventually left the bar with him. Subsequently, sexual acts occurred in John Doe 1’s hotel room, where he allegedly invited the remaining John Doe defendants without her knowledge or consent.

The woman asserted that over the next few hours, John Does 1-8 allegedly engaged in various sexual acts that collectively constituted sexual abuse and assault. She claimed to have been unable to give consent due to her level of intoxication, and despite multiple attempts to leave, the group allegedly prevented her from doing so.

The initial Hockey Canada investigation and subsequent reopening

Hockey Canada responded by reporting the allegations to the police and hiring a third-party firm, Henein Hutchison LLP, to conduct an independent investigation. Players were encouraged to participate in the investigation, which resulted in a quiet settlement of the lawsuit in May. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

The reopening of the investigation came in the wake of public backlash, prompting Hockey Canada to sign on with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) and implement changes. Federal funding was frozen until such measures were taken, and corporate sponsors paused their sponsorships until improvements occurred.

In a statement, Hockey Canada acknowledged its shortcomings,

"What happened in London, Ontario in 2018 was completely unacceptable. And we once again apologize to Canadians, the young woman, and all those who have been impacted."