Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault case may require Brad Aldrich’s previous accuser Kyle Beach to testify: Reports

According to TSN's Rick Westhead, the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault case involving former video coach Brad Aldrich may require Kyle Beach, who previously accused Aldrich, to testify.

This could involve answering questions under oath in a deposition or testifying in court. It's a significant step in the legal process to gather information and perspectives related to the case:

"A lawyer for a second “John Doe” suing the Chicago Blackhawks says he plans to subpoena Kyle Beach to testify. A trial, if this litigation goes that far, probably won’t happen before mid-2026."

As per TSN, this comes after Judge Thomas Cushin rejected the Chicago Blackhawks' motion on March 13, making it a significant development in the negligence lawsuit filed by the former player against the team.

This legal action revolves around the alleged sexual assault by former video coach Brad Aldrich during the 2009-10 season.

The lawsuit, filed by "John Doe" who was a "Black Ace" player called up during that time, highlights the complexities of the case, including the status of limitations and the player's recent awareness of the team's action.

The legal back-and-forth between the player's lawyers and the Blackhawks regarding the statute of limitations underscores the challenges in such cases. The involvement of Kyle Beach, who settled a similar lawsuit with the Blackhawks, adds another layer of complexity.

Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault case takes new turn

The timeline for the trial, potentially extending to mid-2026, and the plan to subpoena Beach for testimony indicate the thorough legal process ahead.

The upcoming deadlines for document exchange, subpoenas, and depositions further outline the legal steps to be followed in the case.

The NHL charged the Chicago Blackhawks with $2 million for mishandling Kyle Beach's sexual assault claims against Aldrich. According to reports, the team's management and coaching staff failed to report the allegations to the police in 2010.

This resulted in the departure of some key figures within the organization. Aldrich, after leaving the NHL, had troubling incidents, including a sexual assault in 2013, for which he received a jail sentence.