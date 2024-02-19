  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Chicago Blackhawks
  • Chicago Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

Chicago Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 19, 2024 16:34 GMT
Pittsburgh Penguins v Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes

The Chicago Blackhawks will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 7:00 p.m. EST at the PNC Arena. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO. The contest can be heard on WGN - Radio 720 AM and WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan.

The Chicago Blackhawks are 15-37-3 after winning their most recent game 3-2 over the Ottawa Senators. The Blackhawks have won one of their last three games.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes are 32-17-5 after beating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 in their most recent game. They've won four out of their last five games.

Chicago Blackhawks’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Nick Foligno - Connor Bedard - Philipp Kurashev
  • Tyler Johnson - Jason Dickinson - Joey Anderson
  • Boris Katchouk - MacKenzie Entwistle - Taylor Raddysh
  • Ryan Donato - Zach Sanford - Colin Blackwell

Defensemen

  • Alex Vlasic - Seth Jones
  • Kevin Korchinski - Jaycob Megna
  • Jarred Tinordi - Louis Crevier

Goalies

  • Petr Mrazek - Arvid Soderblom

Injuries

  • Luke Philp (undisclosed)
  • Anthony Beauvillier (wrist)
  • Taylor Hall (knee)
  • Andreas Athanasiou (groin)
  • Connor Murphy (lower body)
  • Nikita Zaitsev (knee)

Chicago Blackhawks starting goalie

Petr Mrazek is expected to start for the Blackhawks. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 38
  • Wins: 13
  • Losses: 21
  • Draws: 2
  • Goals Conceded: 105
  • Goals Per Game: 2.93
  • Shots Against: 1174
  • Save Percentage: .911
  • Shutouts: 1
  • Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 32 seconds

Carolina Hurricanes’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Jesper Fast
  • Michael Bunting - Jack Drury - Martin Necas
  • Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
  • Stefan Noesen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Teuvo Teravainen

Defensemen

  • Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
  • Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
  • Dmitry Orlov - Jalen Chatfield

Goalies

  • Spencer Martin - Pyotr Kochetkov

Injuries

  • Antti Raanta (lower body)
  • Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)

Carolina Hurricanes starting goalie

Spencer Martin is expected to start for the Hurricanes. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 15
  • Wins: 5
  • Losses: 8
  • Draws: 1
  • Goals Conceded: 46
  • Goals Per Game: 3.34
  • Shots Against: 437
  • Save Percentage: .895
  • Shutouts: 0
  • Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 08 seconds

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...