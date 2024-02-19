Chicago Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 7:00 p.m. EST at the PNC Arena. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO. The contest can be heard on WGN - Radio 720 AM and WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan.

The Chicago Blackhawks are 15-37-3 after winning their most recent game 3-2 over the Ottawa Senators. The Blackhawks have won one of their last three games.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes are 32-17-5 after beating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 in their most recent game. They've won four out of their last five games.

Chicago Blackhawks’ projected lineups

Forwards

Nick Foligno - Connor Bedard - Philipp Kurashev

Tyler Johnson - Jason Dickinson - Joey Anderson

Boris Katchouk - MacKenzie Entwistle - Taylor Raddysh

Ryan Donato - Zach Sanford - Colin Blackwell

Defensemen

Alex Vlasic - Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski - Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi - Louis Crevier

Goalies

Petr Mrazek - Arvid Soderblom

Injuries

Luke Philp (undisclosed)

Anthony Beauvillier (wrist)

Taylor Hall (knee)

Andreas Athanasiou (groin)

Connor Murphy (lower body)

Nikita Zaitsev (knee)

Chicago Blackhawks starting goalie

Petr Mrazek is expected to start for the Blackhawks. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 38

Wins: 13

Losses: 21

Draws: 2

Goals Conceded: 105

Goals Per Game: 2.93

Shots Against: 1174

Save Percentage: .911

Shutouts: 1

Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 32 seconds

Carolina Hurricanes’ projected lineups

Forwards

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Jesper Fast

Michael Bunting - Jack Drury - Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis

Stefan Noesen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Teuvo Teravainen

Defensemen

Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns

Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce

Dmitry Orlov - Jalen Chatfield

Goalies

Spencer Martin - Pyotr Kochetkov

Injuries

Antti Raanta (lower body)

Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)

Carolina Hurricanes starting goalie

Spencer Martin is expected to start for the Hurricanes. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 15

Wins: 5

Losses: 8

Draws: 1

Goals Conceded: 46

Goals Per Game: 3.34

Shots Against: 437

Save Percentage: .895

Shutouts: 0

Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 08 seconds