Chicago Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 19th February, 2024

The Chicago Blackhawks will face the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday at 7:00 p.m. EST at the PNC Arena. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSO. The contest can be heard on WGN - Radio 720 AM and WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan.
The Chicago Blackhawks are 15-37-3 after winning their most recent game 3-2 over the Ottawa Senators. The Blackhawks have won one of their last three games.
Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes are 32-17-5 after beating the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 in their most recent game. They've won four out of their last five games.
Chicago Blackhawks’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Nick Foligno - Connor Bedard - Philipp Kurashev
- Tyler Johnson - Jason Dickinson - Joey Anderson
- Boris Katchouk - MacKenzie Entwistle - Taylor Raddysh
- Ryan Donato - Zach Sanford - Colin Blackwell
Defensemen
- Alex Vlasic - Seth Jones
- Kevin Korchinski - Jaycob Megna
- Jarred Tinordi - Louis Crevier
Goalies
- Petr Mrazek - Arvid Soderblom
Injuries
- Luke Philp (undisclosed)
- Anthony Beauvillier (wrist)
- Taylor Hall (knee)
- Andreas Athanasiou (groin)
- Connor Murphy (lower body)
- Nikita Zaitsev (knee)
Chicago Blackhawks starting goalie
Petr Mrazek is expected to start for the Blackhawks. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 38
- Wins: 13
- Losses: 21
- Draws: 2
- Goals Conceded: 105
- Goals Per Game: 2.93
- Shots Against: 1174
- Save Percentage: .911
- Shutouts: 1
- Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 32 seconds
Carolina Hurricanes’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Jesper Fast
- Michael Bunting - Jack Drury - Martin Necas
- Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - Seth Jarvis
- Stefan Noesen - Jesperi Kotkaniemi - Teuvo Teravainen
Defensemen
- Jaccob Slavin - Brent Burns
- Brady Skjei - Brett Pesce
- Dmitry Orlov - Jalen Chatfield
Goalies
- Spencer Martin - Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries
- Antti Raanta (lower body)
- Frederik Andersen (blood clotting)
Carolina Hurricanes starting goalie
Spencer Martin is expected to start for the Hurricanes. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 15
- Wins: 5
- Losses: 8
- Draws: 1
- Goals Conceded: 46
- Goals Per Game: 3.34
- Shots Against: 437
- Save Percentage: .895
- Shutouts: 0
- Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 08 seconds