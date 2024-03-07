"Chicago just gave him away for free" - NHL fans left shocked as Predators complete trade for Anthony Beauvillier

NHL fans were left shocked after the Nashville Predators acquired forward Anthony Beauvillier from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

The trade was reported by hockey insider Frank Seravalli, sparking a wave of reactions on social media.

A fan commented:

"Chicago just gave him away for free in division.”

Beauvillier has netted four goals in 45 games this season, playing for both the Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks.

Here are some more fan reactions to this trade.

In November last year, Anthony Beauvillier was traded to Vancouver by sending Bo Horvat to the New York Islanders.

Beauvillier is currently in the final year of a three-year contract worth $12.45 million with an average yearly value of $4.15 million.

Analyzing the reason behind Anthony Beauvillier’s trade

The Athletic’s Shayna Goldman provided a detailed analysis of Beauvillier’s trade.

"The biggest red flag with Anthony Beauvillier has to be a lack of consistency. A change from the Islanders to the Canucks, then to the Blackhawks, hasn’t been enough to spark his game yet.

“But if anyone knows this player and how to make him click, it’s Barry Trotz, who was his coach on Long Island during his career year. Obviously, Trotz is in a different position now as general manager, but it makes sense if he still sees some potential in the 26-year-old forward.”

Beauvillier has been troubled by injuries this season. His recent wrist injury in January kept him on injured reserve for over a month.

Goldman pointed out Nashville’s take on the trade.

“Nashville is in an interesting position, because the team really shouldn’t be buying despite its current winning streak. But this is a pretty low-risk move considering the cost, and considering how many draft picks the Predators have at their disposal.

"Maybe Beauvillier can become a reclamation project of sorts to solidify his game as a middle-six winger.” Goldman added.

The Predators will face the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena.