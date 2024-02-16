"Chiclets' version of Manningcast": Paul Bissonnette had high hopes for Spittin Chiclets' NHL altcast modelled on NFL's Manning brothers' talkshow

Former NHLer and TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette had high hopes for the Spittin' Chiclets podcast's first NHL altcast.

On Wednesday night, the Spittin' Chiclets crew hosted their first special "altcast" for the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Florida Panthers game. Paul Bissonnette, Ryan Whitney, R.A. and sports betting expert and former hockey player Matt Murley joined in on the "altcast."

The Spittin' Chiclets podcast has its own unique style and vibe, especially when it comes to their language and conversations, giving an unfiltered look into their perspective compared to national TV.

The "altcast" was featured live on truTV and Max. To help avoid any unexpected language slip-ups or off-the-rail moments, they implemented a special Chiclets-specific seven-second delay to make sure that things stayed on track.

During the Penguins-Panthers game, Paul Bissonnette and the other members of the "altcast" provided their unique takes on various topics, be it analyzing the game or diving into off-the-ice segments.

Paul Bissonnette described the Spittin Chiclets "altcast" as their own version of ESPN's "ManningCast":

“It’s Chiclets’ version of (ESPN’s) ManningCast, but we’re kind of in our own little lane."

As for fans unaware of ESPN's "ManningCast," it's a unique and entertaining way to experience football games. It features NFL brothers Peyton and Eli Manning providing their own commentary and insights during Monday Night Football.

Meanwhile, Spittin' Chiclets is one of the most popular hockey podcasts in the world, with nearly three million followers on social media and an average of 635,000 downloads and views per episode. It has garnered more than 550 million original video views.

Paul Bissonnette shares hilarious story about changing jersey number during first Spittin' Chiclets "altcast"

On Wednesday's "Spittin' Chiclets" first NHL "altcast" alongside Ryan Whitney, Paul Bissonnette talked about various topics. Biz came up with a hilarious backstory involving Sidney Crosby and his mother's influence on the jersey number during his stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Bissonnette began his NHL career with the Penguins, who selected him No. 121 overall in the 2003 draft. BizNasty shared about how he was forced to change his jersey number at the behest of Crosby's mother.

Paul Bissonnette said (as quoted by The Hockey Beast):

"I was number 67 in training camp. That’s a training camp number. But luckily, I ended up making the team."

As the season games were getting closer, BizNasty faced a major problem. Dana Heinze, who was the equipment manager for the team at the time, reached out for a conversation with Biz:

"He said, ’Hey, pick a number here. We’re going to change it up.’ I’m like, ’No, I made the team. I had a great camp, I like to stick with 67.’ And he’s like, ’No.’ And I’m like, ’Hey, I like to keep my number."

It turned out that Sidney Crosby's parents were watching the game, and they thought Biz's number looked too similar to Crosby's number, which is 87. So, in a way, Biz got "pigeon tossed" and had to switch up his jersey number.

"But basically what he said was, ’Sid’s parents were watching the game, and it looks too much like 87. You got to change it up.’ So basically, I got pigeon tossed by Sid’s mum, and I had to change my number."