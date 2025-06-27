"Chose him over Boeser", "Steal": Canucks fans fractured over Conor Garland's rumoured $36 million/6-year extension

Vancouver fans on social media were divided after learning about forward Conor Garland’s potential next contract.
According to NHL insider Rick Dhaliwal, Garland is expected to sign a six-year, $36 million contract extension. The 29-year-old will be eligible to sign his extension in July, as he enters the final year of his current contract.
Here’s how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Garland’s potential extension. One tweeted:
"They chose him over Boeser?"
Another chimed in:
"Better price tag than I thought. Steal."
Here are some of the other top reactions on X:
"Arguably the Canucks’ best player last season. Small in stature, but plays with a massive heart. You can’t teach that kind of drive—and you can never have too much of it," a third fan wrote.
"I know he’s a fan favourite and is a solid player but that seems like a lot for a guy who has only ever gotten over 50 points once in his career at 29," one X user opined.
"This is ridiculous !! the #canucks are in cap hell already.. this will put them in Cap Purgatory dont get me wrong, i love garland and his work ethic but hes not going to drive this team, especially into his mid 30's this will be another Loui Contract," another user said.
"People NOT in the know I'm here it is so hilarious... He was one of the Canucks TOP 2 players last season!!!Paying the man," another chimed in.
Along with Conor Garland more Canucks will be eligible to sign extension
Along with Conor Garland, Thatcher Demko, Kiefer Sherwood, Teddy Blueger, and Akito Hirose are all eligible to sign contract extensions on July 1, with the club reportedly prioritizing Demko’s deal.
Garland was drafted No. 123 overall by the now-defunct Arizona Coyotes in the 2015 NHL draft and played for three seasons with them. The 29-year-old has been with the Vancouver Canucks for the last three seasons.
He racked up 50 points through 19 goals and 31 assists in 81 regular-season games last term. Overall, Conor Garland has notched 291 points through 122 goals and 169 assists in 485 NHL career games.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama