On a special occasion at United Center, two hockey greats shared the spotlight as Patrick Kane, former Chicago Blackhawks forward now donning the Detroit Red Wings colors, received special praise from Hawks legend Chris Chelios.

The Sunday night's event, which marked the retirement of Chelios' No. 7 jersey, coincided with Kane's return to his former home arena. As the crowd erupted in applause, a video shared on X captured the touching moment when Chelios took the opportunity to commend Kane, hailing him as one of the greatest American-born players in NHL history.

Addressing the audience, Chelios spoke passionately about Kane's impact on the sport, emphasizing his undeniable talent and contribution to the game.

"While we're on the subject of great ones from that era, I got to include him. This guy will go down as the greatest American-born player. Kaner. Patrick Kane. Unbelievable," Chelios remarked, prompting Kane to graciously acknowledge the tribute with a raised hand amidst the cheers.

Expand Tweet

Adding a touch of humor to the proceedings, Chelios couldn't resist a playful jab at Patrick Kane's current team, the Detroit Red Wings, teasingly commenting on the unfamiliar sight of Kane sporting the Red Wings jersey.

"That jersey looks kind of funny," Chelios quipped, referring to Kane's transition from the Blackhawks to the Red Wings. "But it'll grow on you. And don't worry. It'll work out in the end. You'll be standing here same as me."

Former Hawk Chris Chelios' Fun Warning to Patrick Kane

In his characteristic competitive spirit, Chris Chelios couldn't resist a friendly challenge to Patrick Kane, reminding him not to overshadow the momentous occasion with his own achievements.

"But just be careful. Don't go stealing my thunder today, okay? I got money on the board to shut you down. Thank you," Chelios playfully remarked, eliciting laughter from the audience and Kane.

Chris Chelios, a revered figure in the world of hockey, boasts an illustrious NHL career spanning an impressive 27 years. He won numerous trophies throughout his tenure, including three Stanley Cups, a World Cup of Hockey title, and an Olympic silver medal.

Setting records along the way, Chelios holds the distinction of the most games played by a defenseman in NHL history, with an astounding 1,651 appearances. As the top-scoring American-born defenseman, Chelios amassed an impressive 948 points, consolidating his legacy as one of the greatest players of his generation.