Chris Chelios' daughter Caley announces birth of her third child only 48 hours after her father's jersey retirement

Caley Chelios, daughter of American ice hockey legend Chris Chelios, recently shared the joyous news of the arrival of her third child, a baby girl named Sofia Vitale. The announcement came merely 48 hours after the retirement of her father's jersey by the Chicago Blackhawks.

The jersey retirement ceremony, held in a pregame spectacle, provided a fitting tribute to Chris Chelios' remarkable contributions to the NHL. However, Caley Chelios and her husband, Danny Vitale, had another reason to celebrate – the birth of Sofia Vitale.

The couple, who tied the knot in the summer of 2019 in their hometown of Chicago, had already welcomed two children into their lives. Isabella, their firstborn, arrived in April 2020, followed by the birth of their son Danny in September 2021.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Caley expressed her joy and awe at the whirlwind of emotions she had experienced within a span of 48 hours.

"She’s a rockstar! Incredible 48 hours from celebrating my dad’s jersey retirement to welcoming home our third baby, Sofia Vitale." Caley wrote

Chicago Blackhawks retire Chris Chelios' No. 7 Jersey in unforgettable ceremony with star-studded attendees

On Sunday, the Chicago Blackhawks honored Chris Chelios by retiring his No. 7 jersey at the United Center in a ceremony that transcended the former defenseman's wildest expectations. Chelios played for the Blackhawks from 1990 to 1999 before being traded to the Detroit Red Wings. The 62-year-old expressed gratitude for the unexpected honor.

Chelios said (via USA.com),

“I’m not going to say it’s a dream come true because it was never a dream, You know, I wanted to make the NHL once I knew I had a chance. It’s crazy.”

Chelios, surrounded by family, friends and former teammates, received a warm reception from the crowd, which chanted his nickname, "Cheli! Cheli!" Former teammate Jeremy Roenick praised Chelios as the ultimate competitor, leader and friend. Chelios holds several records for the Blackhawks, including career penalty minutes.

Known for his rigorous workout routine and intense playing style, Chelios spent 26 seasons in the NHL. Off the ice, he was renowned for his active nightlife in Chicago's bars.

The ceremony featured appearances by Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Dennis Rodman, Cindy Crawford and John McEnroe. Michael Jordan sent a congratulatory video, and Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier were among the Hockey Hall of Famers in attendance. Vedder surprised Chris Chelios with the news of his jersey retirement at a Pearl Jam concert in September.