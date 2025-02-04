NHL insider Chris Johnston has suggested that the Vancouver Canucks are still considering the possibility of trading Elias Pettersson, despite J.T. Miller's departure.

Following significant drama surrounding the Canucks in recent months, the team made a move by trading Miller to the New York Rangers. The Canucks are aiming to stabilize the situation as they strive to remain competitive in the Western Conference wild card race.

Johnston expressed concerns about Pettersson's performance this season, especially considering his decline from a career-high of 102 points two seasons ago to 89 points last year.

The insider mentioned that the Vancouver Canucks are displeased with Pettersson's current performances, given the substantial contract he signed last March. While the Canucks may exercise patience in allowing Pettersson to rediscover his top form, there are doubts about how long it will last.

"Well, they're not happy with him. You know the player that the kind of contract he gave him last March, and you know, his production has fallen off a cliff, and so, you know, I think the Canucks are going to be somewhat patient here. Let him try to find the level of play that basically earned on that contract. But, you know, I don't know how long that that patience will extend," Johnston said (starts 3:03 onwards).

Johnston noted that the organization had engaged in discussions with multiple teams regarding a potential trade for Pettersson, indicating that there was serious consideration about whether to keep him or Miller.

Eventually, the Canucks decided to retain Pettersson, viewing him as the younger player with a higher potential. However, Johnston emphasized that if Elias Pettersson doesn't begin to perform at a higher level soon, discussions about his future with the team could resurface soon.

"He's gonna have to start performing at some point, or we might be talking about him being trade out of town, but I don't think that'll be in the near term, although I think really, they're gonna see what he can give them here over the balance of the season, and then reassess when we get towards the summer," Johnston added.

Pettersson is inked to an eight-year, $92.8 million, deal with the Vancouver Canucks. The 26-year-old Swedish forward has accumulated 33 points through 11 goals and 22 assists in 46 games this season.

Whats next for the Vancouver Canucks?

The Vancouver Canucks are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings. They're on a two-game losing streak and sit just two points behind the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

With 57 points, the Canucks are fifth in the Pacific Division. The Canucks host the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET.

