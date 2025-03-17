NHL insider Chris Johnston shared his thoughts on why the Washington Capitals are not seen as real Stanley Cup contenders. In his Monday column for The Athletic, he responded to a fan asking why the team is overlooked.

Johnston said last season’s playoff disappointment might be the reason. The Capitals barely made the playoffs and were swept by the New York Rangers.

However, Johnston believes Washington (worth $2.15 billion per Forbes) is a strong team and could go far in the playoffs.

"In my view, the dissonance you’re observing is essentially a lag in recognizing how meaningful a step the Capitals have taken," Johnston wrote.

"Last year’s team barely squeezed into the playoffs and was outscored by eight goals in a four-game sweep by the New York Rangers, which may be coloring the national view of what’s happening now in Washington."

The Capitals lead the Metropolitan Division with a 44-15-8 record and 96 points. They have won six of their last seven games. Their only recent loss was a 3-0 shutout against the Los Angeles Kings.

The Capitals are ranked second in the NHL standings with 96 points, below the Winnipeg Jets who have 98 points. Carolina is the closest team behind Washington in the Metropolitan Division with 86 points.

NHL insider Chris Johnston talked about the Caps' offensive and defensive numbers

The Capitals, led by Alex Ovechkin with 34 goals and Dylan Strome with 44 assists and 65 points, are one of the best offensive teams in the NHL this season, with a penalty kill of 82.4% and a power play of 22.3%. The Winnipeg Jets are second in the league with 237 goals, while Chris Washington has 244 goals.

Defensively, Washington has also been solid. They have allowed only 175 goals, the fourth-lowest in the NHL. In their last 10 games, they have a 6-4-0 record. This shows some inconsistency but also strong overall performance.

"To me, they look and feel like a real contender this season," Johnstom wrote. "They’re scoring more goals per game than every other team in the league while allowing the fourth-fewest goals against. It wouldn’t surprise me in the least to see a roster producing those kinds of results go on a long playoff run."

Despite their strong numbers, many still doubt Washington as a real contender. But if they stay consistent, they could have a deep playoff run.

