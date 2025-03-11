Chris Kreider makes his feelings known about being involved in trade rumors ahead of deadline

It's been a tumultuous 2024-25 season for Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers. The team's poor play at the beginning of the year sparked general manager Chris Drury to overhaul his roster over the last several months.

Longtime Rangers, including former captain Jacob Trouba, 2019 second pick Kaapo Kakko, center Filip Chytil and defenseman Ryan Lindgren, are among the many that have been shipped out of New York.

Career-long Ranger Chris Kreider's name had also surfaced in trade talks amid his struggles on the ice. Despite the rumors, the veteran winger will remain in the Big Apple for the rest of the season.

Kreider was asked about being in the rumor mill all season long during his media availability on Tuesday. Rangers reporter for the New York Post, Mollie Walker, shared his response on X:

"I'm not privy to that information," Kreider said. "I worry about what's right in front of me and right now it's Winnipeg. Happy to be here, enjoyed my time here and I'll continue to try to help this team win hockey games."

Kreider's play the rest of the season and potentially the playoffs will impact whether Drury decides to shop him in the offseason. Kreider is in the fifth season of a seven-year, $45.5 million contract he signed with the Rangers in 2020.

Chris Kreider has struggled this season

Chris Kreider's statistics have fallen substantially in 2024-25. The 33-year-old has recorded just 22 points (18 goals, four assists) in 50 games played.

This comes after three consecutive seasons with over 50 points, including two 75-plus point campaigns. He's on pace to reach just 36 points, which would be the lowest since his 2012-13 rookie year, where he played in just 23 games.

Kreider has dealt with a nagging upper-body injury for a large portion of the year, which forced him to miss 14 games. He scored in the Rangers' most recent game against Columbus, and he'll hope to carry that momentum with him moving forward.

Kreider and the Rangers face a tough test on Tuesday in Winnipeg against the Jets as they continue to push for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The puck drops at 8 p.m. EST at Canada Life Centre.

