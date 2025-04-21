Chris Kreider opens up on injury-riddled season, addresses Rangers future as trade rumors swirl

NY Rangers forward Chris Kreider shared details about the injuries he faced this season. He said he dealt with back pain early in the year. He also had an illness that caused vertigo in the middle of the season. Then he injured his hand on February 22 against Buffalo.

Ad

NHL insider Peter Baugh first reported the injury on X on Monday:

"Chris Kreider said he dealt with back troubles early in the season, an illness that resulted in vertigo midseason, and then suffered a hand injury the first game after 4 Nations. His hand might require surgery."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

NHL insider Vince Z. Mercogliano also confirmed the reports on X:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kreider missed six games after hurting his hand. He returned but played through pain, and he finished the season with 30 points in 68 games. Last year, he had 75 points in 82 games. This season was much harder for him, just like his team.

The Rangers finished with a 39-36-7 record, and they missed the playoffs on April 12 after losing to the Carolina Hurricanes. Last year, they won 55 games and the Presidents' Trophy. This year was a big step back, and they also traded their captain, Jacob Trouba. Reportedly, they were also looking out for a Kreider trade.

Ad

Kreider's future is uncertain and has two years left on his seven-year, $45,500,000 contract. But, still, he has reiterated his intentions to stay.

“This is home for me," Kreider said (via Greg Wyshynski on X). "This is the organization that gave me an opportunity to live out my dream. So obviously this is where I want to be and this is the group that I want to help in whatever fashion.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette talked about his future

New York Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette spoke after the 4-0 win over Tampa Bay last Thursday. This was the Rangers' last game of the season, and Laviolette was asked about his future with the team.

"Well, I'm here, so that's where I'm at right now. So no, those are things I can't control," Laviolette told reporters in the postgame interview. "Like I said before, when I think it was in Long Island, those are conversations. All conversations have come out the year certainly wasn't where it needed to be. But right now I'm here. This is where I wanted to be."

Laviolette joined the Rangers in June 2023, and this was his second season in New York. The organisation has not given out any statements on coaching changes, but the offseason moves for players are expected.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Kumar Ankit is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over 3 years of experience in the writing industry. He has expertise in sports, product, and travel content writing. His interest in ice hockey was piqued after watching Sidney Crosby play and he has been passionately following the game since then. Ankit admires Crosby’s personality and hockey IQ, and when he crossed the 1,500 points tally, Ankit was among the biggest fans to celebrate the occasion.



An Edmonton Oilers fan because of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, Ankit also admires the Pittsburgh Penguins due to Crosby and the Colorado Avalanche for Nathan MacKinnon. He is also a fan of Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr.



Holding a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature and Language, Ankit believes his education has helped him develop a knack for presenting information in a precise and compelling manner. He only sources information from credible avenues and trusted people from his network for his articles.



When he is not watching or writing about the NHL, Ankit loves listening to music and reading books. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama