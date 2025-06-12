Chris Kreider trade details: Full breakdown of blockbuster trade involving NY Rangers and Anaheim Ducks

After weeks of speculation, rumors and reports, the Anaheim Ducks acquired Chris Kreider on Thursday. The left wing joins his former teammate Jacob Trouba, who joined the Ducks in a midseason deal just a few months ago.

The package was Kreider and a fourth-round pick in this year's draft for Carey Terrance and a third-round selection in 2025. This fits mostly with the initially agreed-upon framework.

The Ducks had reportedly worked out the framework with the New York Rangers a few days ago that would've seen Kreider go for a prospect and a pick, which is roughly what transpired anyway.

Interestingly enough, Anaheim is reacquiring its 2025 fourth-round selection from the Rangers. That was the pick used in the Trouba deal, where Anaheim added Urho Vaakanainen and a fourth-round pick in December.

New York comes away with a third-round pick originally owned by the Toronto Maple Leafs but acquired by the Ducks for Ilya Lyubushkin in February. The Ducks are covering Kreider's $6.5 million salary as well.

Ducks GM praises addition of star Chris Kreider

Chris Kreider's production may have fallen off in the last season or so, but he has been one of the NHL's most successful players over the last few years. He is a two-time All-Star.

Chris Kreider has landed with the Ducks (Imagn)

He is also one of six players to score at least 149 regular-season and 24 playoff goals in the last four seasons. Leon Draisaitl, Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Mikko Rantanen and Sam Reinhart are the others.

Since the start of 2021, Kreider leads the league in shorthanded goals with 13. He is fifth in power-play goals with 58, one more than Alex Ovechkin and Auston Matthews.

GM Pat Verbeek loved the addition.

“Chris Kreider is the type of player we were looking to add this offseason,” Verbeek said in a statement. “He has size, speed and is a clutch performer that elevates his game in big moments. Chris also upgrades both of our special teams units, something we really needed to address.”

Kreider has topped 30 goals scored in three of the last four seasons with the Rangers.

