Chris Pronger opines Quinn Hughes' potential presence would give Canada bragging rights on defeating USA "with their best players"

Former NHLer Chris Pronger voiced his desire for Team Canada to face a fully competitive Team USA, particularly if Quinn Hughes were to join the American roster for Thursday's 4 Nations championship game against Canada.

Ad

According to reports, Hughes could travel to Boston to suit up for the USA, but the tournament's rules state that another player, aside from Charlie McAvoy, must also be ruled unavailable for Hughes to take the ice.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

McAvoy will be missing the 4 Nations Face-Off final game against Canada due to an upper-body injury. Speaking on Sportsnet 650, Pronger said he would welcome Quinn Hughes' participation, noting that it would be important for Canada to claim victory against the U.S. at their best, even if McAvoy is sidelined.

"Yeah, I wouldn't have a problem with it. I think you look at, you know, he pulled out right before the tournament, so you know, all along, was planning on being there. It wasn't like he pulled out three weeks or four weeks before the tournament," Pronger said.

Ad

"I would welcome it. You'd want to have him there to say that you beat the US with their best players, regardless of McAvoy being hurt and not there. That would sting a little bit you swap out Hughes for McAvoy, and just the same for Canada, you'd love to your full roster in place"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pronger emphasized the desire for both teams to compete with their full rosters, highlighting the excitement of seeing all top players in action.

Also Read: Elliotte Friedman gives honest opinion on Quinn Hughes' ineligibility to play for Team USA in 4 Nations championship game

Quinn Hughes currently remains on standby for Team USA

Quinn Hughes was initially named to the U.S. roster for the 4 Nations tournament but he suffered an injury and missed the last four games for the Canucks before the tournament began.

Ad

The Vancouver Canucks later confirmed that Hughes would not be participating in the Four Nations. However, he is currently on standby for the United States for the championship game.

The gold medal game of the 4 Nations Face-Off is scheduled to take place at TD Garden in Boston, with the puck dropping at 8 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles