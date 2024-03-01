Chris Tanev discloses mathematical reason behind selecting new jersey number with Dallas Stars

Chris Tanev, recently traded from the Calgary Flames to the Dallas Stars, revealed an amusing rationale for his choice of jersey number. Opting for No. 3 with the Stars, Tanev explained:

"Basically, I thought three is half of an eight, pretty much," humorously referencing his former number. “So that’s, so that’s sort of how I landed on it.”

Throughout his 14-year NHL career, he predominantly wore the No. 8, donning it for 13 seasons with the Vancouver Canucks and the Flames.

During the 2023-2024 season, Chris Tanev proved his defe­nsive capabilities with a total of 14 points, consisting of a single goal and 13 assists. He­ played 56 games and scored an e­xcellent plus-16 rating. Remarkably, with 171 block shots, he topped the list among Flames playe­rs. His average ice time­ is 19:50 per game.

The trade, completed on Wednesday, involved a three-team exchange also featuring the New Jersey Devils.

Stars GM Jim Nill praises Chris Tanev's arrival and team's playoff aspirations

Stars General Manager Jim Nill expre­ssed his thrill over the addition of Chris Tanev to the­ team. He highlighted Tane­v's personality, adaptability, and potential impact on the team.

"He's a warrior, he plays the game the right way, plays hard, good size (6-foot-2, 193 pounds)," Nill was quoted as saying by NHL.com. "You can match him up against other team's best players, very good in the penalty-killing."

Tanev is getting a delayed debut due to visa issues, but expressed his eagerness to join the team, saying:

"I'm super excited to get to Dallas, whenever that may be."

"As far as role goes, I feel like anyone who knows me knows I am a team guy and willing to do whatever's best for the team to try and help this team win," Tanev added.

Reflecting on the team's current standing atop the Central Division, Nill emphasized the importance of roster depth as they approach the playoffs. He stated:

"You cannot have enough bodies."

Underscoring the need to supplement the team's strong performance with strategic acquisitions, Nill revealed his confidence in the team's competitiveness and aspirations for postseason success, affirming:

"We've got as good a chance as anybody."

Nill's endorsement of Chris Tanev's abilities and the team's overall trajectory reflects a strategic approach aimed at maximizing their chances of success in the playoffs.