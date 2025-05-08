Chris Tanev spent the first 10 seasons of his NHL career with the Vancouver Canucks before signing with the Calgary Flames in 2020. Following four seasons with the Flames, Tanev was dealt to the Dallas Stars before signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2024.

Having played in Vancouver, Calgary, and now Toronto, Tanev has a perspective on how the fanbases in each hockey-crazed city compare.

In an interview with Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, Tanev was asked how Leafs fans stack up against Canucks and Flames fans.

“I think Alberta is the friendliest people in the world. People don't want to come up and bug you if they recognize you, and even if they do, they're very polite," Tanev said.

“People in Vancouver could be in your face a bit if they weren't happy with how you were playing or how the team was playing, or if they were super excited. They definitely didn't have a problem sort of coming up and, let me buy you a beer," Tanev added.

As for Leafs fans, Tanev says it's been mostly young kids wanting photos and autographs.

“It's young, young hockey players who maybe see me and want a photo or, hey, can I get a quick signature, and that's sort of awesome as well," he said.

Tanev further noted he appreciates the devotion fans have in all three cities and how hockey is woven into the fabric of each community. While fan interactions may differ, the passion for the game is clear across the board.

In his debut season with Toronto, Chris Tanev has helped the Maple Leafs jump out to a 2-0 series lead over the Florida Panthers in the second round of the playoffs. Through eight postseason games, he’s chipped in with a goal and two assists, providing steady two-way play along the way.

Chris Tanev's advice to young players

Chris Tanev stressed the value of paying attention and learning from seasoned teammates. Looking back on his early NHL days, he highlighted how veterans like the Sedin twins and Kevin Bieksa played a key role in teaching him what it truly means to be a professional in the league.

“And just listening and watching those guys for so many years, probably the biggest piece of advice I'd give people is find someone you want to be or you look up to and just watch what they do and I think it'll help you a lot," Tanev said.

He encouraged young players to find role models within the game — players they admire or aspire to be like — and study how they approach everything, from practice routines to preparation and leadership.

Game 3 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers takes place at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday.

