Chris Tanev injury: Maple Leafs HC provide major update on veteran defenseman

Chris Tanev is still recovering from an upper-body injury suffered on Feb. 25 against the Boston Bruins. The Toronto Maple Leafs placed him on injured reserve, and he has been practicing but isn't yet ready to return.

Ad

Coach Craig Berube gave an update about Tanev on Sunday after practice in Salt Lake City.

"He's going through practice, and he's not where he wants to be. We gotta be careful with this situation," Berube said, per Sportsnet.com.

"It's unfortunate because we do miss him. He's a big part of our team, but, at the same time, we want to do what's best for the player and the player's gotta do what's best for himself."

Ad

Trending

Chris Tanev signed a six-year, $27 million, contract with Toronto on July 1, 2024, and has two goals and 15 assists in 57 games this season.

Toronto has struggled without him, losing three of five games, which includes a 3-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks. The Maple Leafs have also given up 14 goals in its last three losses.

Tanev’s presence is expected for Monday’s game against Utah, but his return isn't confirmed yet.

Ad

Maple Leafs lose 7-4 to Avalanche without Chris Tanev, extend losing streak

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 7-4 to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at Ball Arena, their third straight loss in Chris Tanev's absence.

Coach Craig Berube said mistakes in the third period cost the team.

"I thought our third period was our best period," Berube said. "We made two mistakes: back of the net goal, just that shouldn't happen, and we turn the puck over at the offensive blue line, take a penalty, and they go and score and get the lead. So, just mistakes for me."

Ad

Valeri Nichushkin scored first for Avalanche, but Mitch Marner tied it 1-1 with a wrist shot from the right circle. Nichushkin made it 2-1 with a shot, but John Tavares tied the game at 12:51 with a wrist shot. Marner gave Toronto a 3-2 lead with a one-timer from Bobby McMann’s pass.

Tavares extended its lead to 4-2 on a power play at 12:45 of the second period. Joel Kiviranta made it 4-3 when a centering pass hit his skate and went in.

In the third period, Chris Tanev's absence was felt, as the Avs scored four unanswered goals. Jonathan Drouin tied it 4-4, and Nathan MacKinnon made it 5-4. Nichushkin completed his hat-trick with an empty-net goal before MacKinnon added another for the final score.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama