  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Chris Tanev
  • Chris Tanev injury: Maple Leafs HC provide major update on veteran defenseman

Chris Tanev injury: Maple Leafs HC provide major update on veteran defenseman

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Mar 10, 2025 05:01 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Calgary Flames - Source: Imagn
Maple Leafs HC talked about Chris Tanev's injury (Source: Imagn)

Chris Tanev is still recovering from an upper-body injury suffered on Feb. 25 against the Boston Bruins. The Toronto Maple Leafs placed him on injured reserve, and he has been practicing but isn't yet ready to return.

Ad

Coach Craig Berube gave an update about Tanev on Sunday after practice in Salt Lake City.

"He's going through practice, and he's not where he wants to be. We gotta be careful with this situation," Berube said, per Sportsnet.com.
"It's unfortunate because we do miss him. He's a big part of our team, but, at the same time, we want to do what's best for the player and the player's gotta do what's best for himself."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Chris Tanev signed a six-year, $27 million, contract with Toronto on July 1, 2024, and has two goals and 15 assists in 57 games this season.

Toronto has struggled without him, losing three of five games, which includes a 3-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks. The Maple Leafs have also given up 14 goals in its last three losses.

Tanev’s presence is expected for Monday’s game against Utah, but his return isn't confirmed yet.

Ad

Maple Leafs lose 7-4 to Avalanche without Chris Tanev, extend losing streak

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 7-4 to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at Ball Arena, their third straight loss in Chris Tanev's absence.

Coach Craig Berube said mistakes in the third period cost the team.

"I thought our third period was our best period," Berube said. "We made two mistakes: back of the net goal, just that shouldn't happen, and we turn the puck over at the offensive blue line, take a penalty, and they go and score and get the lead. So, just mistakes for me."
Ad

Valeri Nichushkin scored first for Avalanche, but Mitch Marner tied it 1-1 with a wrist shot from the right circle. Nichushkin made it 2-1 with a shot, but John Tavares tied the game at 12:51 with a wrist shot. Marner gave Toronto a 3-2 lead with a one-timer from Bobby McMann’s pass.

Tavares extended its lead to 4-2 on a power play at 12:45 of the second period. Joel Kiviranta made it 4-3 when a centering pass hit his skate and went in.

In the third period, Chris Tanev's absence was felt, as the Avs scored four unanswered goals. Jonathan Drouin tied it 4-4, and Nathan MacKinnon made it 5-4. Nichushkin completed his hat-trick with an empty-net goal before MacKinnon added another for the final score.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी