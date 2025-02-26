Chris Tanev injury: Sports injury expert speculates broken collarbone or separated shoulder for Maple Leafs D-man

Chris Tanev’s game against the Boston Bruins ended early after the Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman left in the first period following a hit from Bruins center John Beecher. The team later confirmed he would not return due to an upper-body injury.

NHL insider Luke Fox shared on X (formerly Twitter) that Tanev left TD Garden with his right arm in a sling. The Maple Leafs will provide an update on his condition Wednesday.

Meanwhile, sports injury expert Dr. Harjas Grewal shared his thoughts on the injury, suggesting Tanev may have suffered a separated shoulder or a broken collarbone. Grewal explained that a separated shoulder could take one to three weeks to heal. He also noted that Tanev’s arm movement made a broken collarbone seem less likely.

"Concern would be a separated shoulder (time off depends on type, usually a 1-3 week window for NHLers) or broken collarbone (8-12+ weeks) for Tanev. Seemed to move his arm so I think broken collarbone is the less likely of the 2," Grewal tweeted.

Toronto won the game 5-4 in overtime, but losing Chrus Tanev is a concern. The 35-year-old defenseman has played every game this season except one, tallying two goals, 15 assists and a plus-27 rating while playing more than 20 minutes per contest. He ranks second in the NHL in blocked shots, just behind Ian Cole of Utah.

Chris Tanev joined the Maple Leafs in July, signing a six-year deal worth $4.5 million per season. He previously played for the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars. Over 848 NHL games, he has recorded 207 points. His best season came with Calgary in 2021-22, when he had 28 points in 82 games.

Toronto has made the playoffs for eight straight years. If Tanev misses time, the Maple Leafs may need to adjust their defensive strategy.

Craig Berube praised Chris Tanev and Jake McCabe for their goals against Chicago on Sunday

Previously, Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube praised Chris Tanev and Jake McCabe for their defensive play in a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Both defensemen contributed offensively while remaining solid in their own zone.

"They defend well. They block shots and make simple plays with the puck," Berube said. "They are in good positions to be on the offensive side of things and be plus players."

Chris Tanev and McCabe each had a goal and an assist while also helping limit Chicago’s scoring chances.

"They have such good chemistry together and are so connected with each other, making little plays and moving the puck well," Berube added. "But it is the dirty work they do with the physical play, blocking shotsnand defending the front of our net. They are really good at it.

The Maple Leafs have won six of their last seven games.

