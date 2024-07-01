Chris Tanev’s six-year contract with Maple Leafs leaves NHL fans divided: “He ain’t playing till 40” "I'm happy"

Defenseman Chris Tanev and the Toronto Maple Leafs have agreed on a six-year deal with an AAV of $4.5 million per season. The contract was expected after the Leafs traded for Tanev’s rights from the Dallas Stars.

Now that the Maple Leafs have locked up a top-pairing right-hand shot defenseman to play with Morgan Rielly, fan reactions have begun pouring in. Not all fans seem excited about the news. Here’s a look at some comments doubting the Leafs’ first major signing of the offseason.

“WHY 6 YEARS???! Tanev ain’t playing till age 40!!!” this fan opined.

“Stars saw what Toronto was offering and was like, ‘nah, I’m good,’” a fan weighed in.

“Robidas Island better get his condo ready. He will be there a loooong time,” a fan chimed in.

While some fans weren’t all that convinced about the contract, others expressed excitement and support for the news. Here’s a look at what some optimistic fans had to say about the deal.

“Matthews passing the cup off to Tanev will be scenes next year,” a fan expressed.

“I’m happy for Tanev to get the bag. He has been a warrior and deserves it,” another fan Tweeted.

“I like Chris Tanev, but thank you SOOO much @DallasStars for not doing this,” this fan posted.

While no official announcement has been made yet, the expectation is that the Leafs and Chris Tanev will hold an official conference call to formalize the deal.

Details on the Chris Tanev deal

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported the specific details of the deal Chris Tanev signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. The deal is a six-year contract worth $27 million. That amount works out to a $4.5 million cap hit each season.

Additionally, Tanev gets 80% of his salary in signing bonuses, a standard practice for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Furthermore, the club added a full no-move clause throughout the entire contract.

On the surface, the deal appears to benefit Toronto. They receive one of the league's most sought-after defensemen for a fair cap hit. The longer-term nature of the deal offsets the lower cap cost, allowing the Leafs to keep Tanev's contract below the salary cap.

This deal caps months of speculation linking Chris Tanev to the Maple Leafs. Toronto was reportedly interested in acquiring Tanev at the trade deadline. However, the Calgary Flames dealt Tanev to the Dallas Stars.

But with the Stars unable to reach an agreement with Tanev, the Leafs swooped in to acquire his rights. In the meantime, the expectation is that the Leafs will continue to shop for more free-agent additions as the club looks to take the next step this coming season.

