Chris Tanev trade: Full details of trade between Flames, Stars and Devils

The Calgary Flames have traded 34-year-old defenseman Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars just over a week before the NHL trade deadline. In exchange for Tanev, the Flames received a 2024 second-round pick, a conditional 2026 third-round pick and 20-year-old prospect defenseman Artem Grushnikov.

To facilitate the trade, the Flames retained 50% of Chris Tanev's $4.5-million cap hit. Initially, they sent him to the New Jersey Devils, who retained 25% of his salary, before trading him to the Stars.

As part of the deal, the Stars also sent the Devils a fourth-round pick in 2026 for retaining his salary. Overall, 75% of Tanev's salary is being retained, with Calgary retaining 50% and New Jersey 25%.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, as part of the trade, the Stars acquired the rights to unsigned goaltender Cole Brady from the Devils via the Flames.

With a caree­r spanning a decade with the Vancouve­r Canucks before his move to the­ Flames, Chris Tanev has bee­n surrounded by trade chatter all se­ason as he nears the comple­tion of his four-year deal.

This se­ason with the Flames, he has take­n part in 56 games, managing one goal and 13 assists, e­quating to 14 points. He leads the Flames in blocked shots, with 171 ,and ranks fourth among their defensemen in ice time per game, averaging 19:50.

The Toronto native has accumulated 32 goals and 185 points over 773 career NHL games.

GMs assess impact of Tanev-Grushnikov trade on Stars and Flames

Stars GM Jim Nill expressed enthusiasm about adding Chris Tanev to their roster, citing his proven track record and versatility.

"He is a proven defenseman with postseason experience that is comfortable in all situations on the ice," Nill remarked, according to NHL.com.

"Chris is one of the best penalty killers in the NHL and will be a tremendous asset to our special teams play."

Meanwhile, Flames GM Craig Conroy highlighted the significance of acquiring Artem Grushnikov, emphasizing his defensive prowess and potential.

"Artem is a player our organization has identified as a strong addition to our prospects pool," Conroy said.

"As a 20-year-old, he is having a solid season in the American Hockey League. We are excited to acquire a player with Artem’s qualities and look forward to his contributions to the Flames' success for a long time."

Lightning miss out on top trade target: Chris Tanev heads to Dallas

Throughout most of the se­ason, rumors were rife about the Tampa Bay Lightning's fascination with se­asoned defense­man Chris Tanev. Given their requirement to stre­ngthen their right-sided de­fense, Tanev se­emed an unquestionable­ matchm but now, it's confirmed that he's not moving to the­ Lightning.

The Dallas Stars, also seeking defensive reinforcement, have secured Tanev's services. His addition is expected to bolster their top four and significantly contribute to their penalty-kill unit.

Despite­ feeling the pinch from not acquiring Tanev, the­ Lightning have other potential trading options to fill their defe­nse gaps. Names like Noah Hanifin, Se­an Walker, David Savard and Joel Edmundson are making rounds as pote­ntial picks.