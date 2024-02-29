Chris Tanev trade: Full details of trade between Flames, Stars and Devils

The Calgary Flames have traded 34-year-old defenseman Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars just over a week before the NHL trade deadline. In exchange for Tanev, the Flames received a 2024 second-round pick, a conditional 2026 third-round pick and 20-year-old prospect defenseman Artem Grushnikov.
To facilitate the trade, the Flames retained 50% of Chris Tanev's $4.5-million cap hit. Initially, they sent him to the New Jersey Devils, who retained 25% of his salary, before trading him to the Stars.
As part of the deal, the Stars also sent the Devils a fourth-round pick in 2026 for retaining his salary. Overall, 75% of Tanev's salary is being retained, with Calgary retaining 50% and New Jersey 25%.
Additionally, as part of the trade, the Stars acquired the rights to unsigned goaltender Cole Brady from the Devils via the Flames.
With a career spanning a decade with the Vancouver Canucks before his move to the Flames, Chris Tanev has been surrounded by trade chatter all season as he nears the completion of his four-year deal.
This season with the Flames, he has taken part in 56 games, managing one goal and 13 assists, equating to 14 points. He leads the Flames in blocked shots, with 171 ,and ranks fourth among their defensemen in ice time per game, averaging 19:50.
The Toronto native has accumulated 32 goals and 185 points over 773 career NHL games.
GMs assess impact of Tanev-Grushnikov trade on Stars and Flames
Stars GM Jim Nill expressed enthusiasm about adding Chris Tanev to their roster, citing his proven track record and versatility.
"He is a proven defenseman with postseason experience that is comfortable in all situations on the ice," Nill remarked, according to NHL.com.
"Chris is one of the best penalty killers in the NHL and will be a tremendous asset to our special teams play."
Meanwhile, Flames GM Craig Conroy highlighted the significance of acquiring Artem Grushnikov, emphasizing his defensive prowess and potential.
"Artem is a player our organization has identified as a strong addition to our prospects pool," Conroy said.
"As a 20-year-old, he is having a solid season in the American Hockey League. We are excited to acquire a player with Artem’s qualities and look forward to his contributions to the Flames' success for a long time."
Lightning miss out on top trade target: Chris Tanev heads to Dallas
Throughout most of the season, rumors were rife about the Tampa Bay Lightning's fascination with seasoned defenseman Chris Tanev. Given their requirement to strengthen their right-sided defense, Tanev seemed an unquestionable matchm but now, it's confirmed that he's not moving to the Lightning.
The Dallas Stars, also seeking defensive reinforcement, have secured Tanev's services. His addition is expected to bolster their top four and significantly contribute to their penalty-kill unit.
Despite feeling the pinch from not acquiring Tanev, the Lightning have other potential trading options to fill their defense gaps. Names like Noah Hanifin, Sean Walker, David Savard and Joel Edmundson are making rounds as potential picks.