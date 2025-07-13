Christian Dvorak makes feelings known about signing $5.4M contract with Flyers despite competing offers from different teams

Christian Dvorak signed a one-year, $5.4 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on July 1. He had interest from other NHL teams, like the Vancouver Canucks, and others, but felt the Flyers were the best fit.
"There’s a big opportunity with them being a little thin down the middle," Dvorak told reporters via Zoom on Thursday, while mentioning that the Flyers lacked depth in the mid-six forward group. "It felt like a great fit for me, as a guy who plays a 200-foot game, who plays in all situations and wins faceoffs."
The Canucks were also interested in signing Dvorak this offseason. They reportedly wanted to add center depth and saw Dvorak as a good option.
Dvorak played all 82 games for Montreal in the 2024–25 regular season. He scored 12 goals and had 21 assists. He finished with 33 points and a plus-minus rating of -5.
In the playoffs, he scored two goals in five games against the Washington Capitals. He averaged over 15 minutes of ice time per game, which increased by over a minute in the playoffs.
Dvorak has played nine NHL seasons. He started with Arizona and later moved to Montreal in 2021. He has played 534 regular-season games in total, recording 249 points (105 goals and 144 assists).
Now, Dvorak will join a center group that includes Sean Couturier and Trevor Zegras. A key reason for joining the Flyers was his connection with coach Rick Tocchet.
"It certainly helps, being familiar with Tocc," Dvorak said. "I know the way he coaches & he helped me out alot in Arizona as a young guy with a really young team there too. He was really good with us and I know he’ll be great with the young guys here in Philly."
NHL analyst's comments on Christian Dvorak
Initially, some analysts were a little sceptical about Christian Dvorak's high salary for a fourth-line center. Dvorak is strong on faceoffs, good on the penalty kill and can help defensively.
On Saturday, Philly Hockey Now's William James wrote:
"If the Flyers can find a way to get 30 points from their 4C (Dovrak), I’d call that a win."
If Dvorak stays healthy, he can score around 30 points a season. He has scored nearly 30 points (at times over) in five of his last six seasons. Now, that makes the deal more reasonable.
