Christian Fischer retirement: Why did former Red Wings & Blue Jackets forward retire aged 28?

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Christian Fischer has retired from the NHL after nine seasons. This decision came during the 2025 free agency. Fischer wants to spend more time with family and close friends in Scottsdale, Arizona. He had the option to continue his career, as he was just 28 years old.

Ad

In the 2024-25 season, Fischer played 46 games (45 games with the Detroit Red Wings and just one with the Blue Jackets). He scored one goal and had six assists for a total of seven points. In his last season, he averaged just over 11 minutes of ice time per game.

Fischer's retirement decision came after an underwhelming season in which he was put on waivers in March by the Red Wings. He was picked up by the Blue Jackets, but he did not get to play much.

Ad

Trending

Fischer explained his decision via a phone call with The Athletic's Max Bultman on Thursday.

“Over the last couple years, I think I just look at my life and what makes me happy, and being around family and kind of my life in Scottsdale — some of my friends here are really close with me, and I have a pretty small group out here, and honestly it’s just more so a decision of moving on into another chapter of my life," Fischer said.

Ad

"I wish there was a big reasoning why, but in the end, I’m very thankful for the career I had, but just personally, I think I know it’s time for a new chapter in my life.”

According to Bultman, Fischer now plans to explore a golf business with a close friend.

Christian Fischer spent the majority of his career in Arizona

Christian Fischer’s NHL career started in the 2016-17 season after being drafted 32nd by the Arizona Coyotes (now Utah Mammoth). His best year came in 2017-18, his sophomore season, when he scored 15 goals and added 18 assists for 33 points. After playing for seven seasons in Arizona, he went on to play for the Detroit Red Wings and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Ad

Over a month before his free agency move to Detroit, Fischer shared an Instagram post reflecting on his season.

"Another year in the desert 🌵," Fischer wrote.

After the 2023-24 season, Fischer's performance dropped, and he couldn't play like his old self. In total, Christian Fischer played 523 NHL games, recording 62 goals and 137 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama