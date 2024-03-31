Cincinnati Cyclones become first team in pro hockey history with an all-black starting line

The Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL made history in hockey on Saturday night. They became the first professional team to start a lineup comprising only Black skaters.

The players were forwards Kyle Bollers, Josh Burnside and Elijah Gonsalves, alongside defensemen Landon Cato and Jalen Smereck.

In a pregame interview, Payne expressed the rarity of seeing such representation on the ice, particularly among players of color.

"There's going to be a lot of emotions for everybody," Payne said, "I think, But for myself, just being in the sport as long as I have and seeing the amount of players that have come through, especially players of color, there haven't been many players of color on one team ... to actually have five to six"

"that's something special"

Also, Cincinnati Cyclones defenseman Jalen Smereck made history by setting a record for points in a single season by a defenseman.

The Cyclones making history is just one piece of the larger puzzle in hockey moving towards greater diversity and inclusion. Remember when the Tampa Bay Lightning had an all-Black forward line just a year ago?

"I think is what really helps educate everybody on what hockey is about and, at the end of the day, representation," Payne said.

The Cyclones' historic lineup signifies hockey's progress toward inclusivity.

Cincinnati Cyclones: ECHL success story with multiple championships

Established in 1990, this Ohio-based team has carved out a legacy, marked by triumphs and victories within the East Coast Hockey League.

Cincinnati had its ups and downs. The Cincinnati Cyclones have always been a big deal on the ice.

From their inception in the ECHL in 1990 to their stints in the International Hockey League, the team's resilience and adaptability have been key to their enduring success.

The team has proven itself with two Kelly Cups in 2008 and 2010 and three conference championships in 2008, 2010 and 2014. Moreover, it has clinched two overall points championships in 2008 and 2019.

One particular season stands out in the annals of ECHL history – the 2007-08 campaign. That season was insane for the Cyclones, as they racked up 55 wins and bagged 115 points.

Cincinnati has also tasted regular-season success with six division championships, including the most recent one in 2023.