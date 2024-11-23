“Classi Pulju”: NHL fans reacts to Jesse Puljujarvi’s funny reaction to Sidney Crosby’s fight

During Friday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets, Sidney Crosby got into a rare fight with Kyle Connor. The fight happened early in the third period, after a reverse hit on Sidney Crosby. The two exchanged pushes and shoves before the referees broke them up. The brief fight gave the Pittsburgh crowd a boost, especially with the Penguins down 3-0.

Jesse Puljujarvi, who was on the bench, had a funny reaction to the fight. His surprised and amused facial expressions caught the attention of fans as he watched the scene.

Gino Hard shared the moment on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption:

"Jesse Puljujarvi watching the Sidney Crosby vs Connor fight."

The post quickly went viral as fans enjoyed Puljujarvi's reaction.

"Classi Pulju, " a fan said.

"These bitches are softer the the Sedin twins," another fan commented.

"I adore him. My favorite lizard!," a fan said.

Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.

"This is iconic," a fan wrote.

"That man is determined not to blink to risk missing a second of this fight," a fan commented.

"Guaranteed holds a fork with a fist," a fan tweeted.

Sidney Crosby failed to score in Penguins 4-1 loss to Winnipeg Jets

Sidney Crosby struggled in the Pittsburgh Penguins' 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. Crosby didn’t have any shots on goal in 18:36 minutes of ice time. He finished with a -2 rating and received 7 penalty minutes.

Winnipeg coach Scott Arniel praised his team for their effort against the Penguins.

“You knew that Pittsburgh was going to come out and they were going to get after us,” Arniel said (via NHL.com). “I thought we did a great job. That’s a great start, puts them back on their heels. Some negative thoughts, whatever it might be.”

The game began with Nino Niederreiter scoring just 1:22 into the first period. He took advantage of a turnover by Evgeni Malkin and slid the puck past goalie Tristan Jarry to make it 1-0. In the second period, Vladislav Namestnikov made it 2-0 after collecting a rebound and scoring from the slot.

Gabriel Vilardi extended the Jets’ lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 19:01. He fired a one-timer from the slot after a pass from Kyle Connor. Michael Bunting scored a power-play goal for the Penguins in the third period, cutting the lead to 3-1. With 1:11 left, Connor sealed the win for Winnipeg by scoring into an empty net.

The Jets' defense, along with goalie Connor Hellebuyck’s 17 saves, kept Pittsburgh from mounting a comeback.

