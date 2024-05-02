"Classic cheap shot" - NHL fans react to Alex Pietrangelo punching Tyler Seguin after latter's backcheck 

NHL fans reacted online to the moment when the Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo punched Dallas Stars' Tyler Seguin with a high elbow during Game 5 on Wednesday night.

The incident unfolded in the second period after Seguin checked Pietrangelo from behind, near the boards. Following the play, Alex Pietrangelo used a high elbow on Seguin's nose, causing him to head to the locker room for medical attention.

Here's the video of the incident:

Initially given a five-minute major penalty for elbowing, Pietrangelo's penalty was later reduced to a two-minute minor for roughing up review.

Here's what NHL fans on X/Twitter said about Alex Pietrangelo's hit, with one tweeting:

"Classic cheap shot Pietro…"

Another wrote:

"ESPN guys would rather it not be a penalty at all."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"This guy keeps proving and showing how dirty he is. Why isnt the league cracking down on players like this? This play isnt as bad as what he did to Draisaitl but it is still dirty," one frustrated fan commented.

One fan wondered:

"So bleeding directly from an intentional cheap shot hit is not a double minor? Not to mention he looks for a ref during the half-sec hesitation."

"I'm a Stars fan who hated it. But minor is the right call. A backhand to the face isn't a 5 minute penalty. And double minors for roughing aren't a thing. Bleeding = double minor only applies to high stick calls. Which is weird and stupid, but that's the rulebook," one X user said.

Alex Pietrangelo and Golden Knights lose to Stars in Game 5

The Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in Game 5 to take a 3-2 advantage in their Round 1 playoff series on Wednesday.

Mark Stone made it 1-0 for the Golden Knights after scoring on the powerplay at 4:00 of the first period. Just over a minute later, Evgenii Dadonov tied it 1-1 for the Stars.

Matt Duchene extended the Stars' lead to 2-1 after scoring on the powerplay at 8:04 before William Carrier's goal at 12:31 tied it 2-2 for the Golden Knights before heading into the second period.

Jason Robertson scored the third goal at 16:32, which stood out as the winning one for the Stars in Game 5. Alex Pietrangelo and Vegas host Dallas in Game 6 at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.