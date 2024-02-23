"Clean hit" "Dirtiest player": Fans react as Jacob Trouba's hit sparks fight with Nathan Bastian

Fans on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba's massive hit on New Jersey Devils' Nathan Bastian, prompting both players to drop the gloves against each other during Thursday's showdown of the Hudson River rivalry.

Three minutes into the second period, Bastian was skating toward the Blue Shirts' net while having puck possession. Trouba rushed toward Bastian and took the Devils winger down with a massive hit near the left faceoff circle.

Moments after that, when the Blue Shirts got back into possession and advanced closer to the Devils' net, Trouba and Bastian engaged in an altercation near the center of the ice.

Both players grappled with each other for some time, and both went down at the same time, resulting in the linesmen intervening to stop any further tussle.

Both players were assessed a five-minute major penalty for fighting.

Expand Tweet

Here's how fans reacted to Jacob Trouba's massive hit on Nathan Bastin. One fan tweeted:

"Clean hit and smart play knowing the player would initiate a fight causing a penalty"

Expand Tweet

Another chimed in:

"Trouba is the dirtiest player in the league"

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jacob Trouba and New York Rangers beat New Jersey Devils to extend winning streak

New York Rangers v New Jersey Devils

On Thursday, the New Jersey Devils hosted the New York Rangers at Prudential Center. The Blue Shirts outscored the hosts with a dominant 5-1 win to extend their winning streak to nine games.

Alexis Lafreniere netted twice while Vincent Trochek had a goal and assist on the night. Furthermore, Artemi Panarian continued with his impressive form, accumulating three assists in the contest.

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin was solid between the pipes, ending the night with an impressive 39 saves. Meanwhile, Jack Hughes was the lone scorer for the Devils, with Nico Daws making 13 saves for them.

Notably, the New York Rangers have outscored their opponents 39-18 during their impressive winning run.

With two points on the night, the Rangers remain first in the Metro Division and moved to second place in the overall league standings (79 points), sitting just one point behind the leaders, the Vancouver Canucks.

Jacob Trouba and the Rangers travel to Wells Fargo Center to face the Philadelphia Flyers next on Saturday.